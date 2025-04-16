Livguard Solar 360 – Powering modern homes, backed by star power

As the IPL 2025 season lights up screens across India, one brand is quietly — and smartly — powering up a different kind of revolution. Livguard, with Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador, has launched Livguard Solar 360, an innovation designed to redefine how we think about energy in our homes.

While cricket fever grips the nation, Livguard is using this prime moment to highlight a new era in solar — where precision meets performance. Solar energy is no longer a backup plan — it's becoming the backbone of the modern home. And Livguard Solar 360 is leading that charge.

What makes this solution stand out? It’s an all-in-one, end-to-end system offering 10% higher solar generation, thanks to precision alignment, smart design, and robust engineering. The system also comes with smart monitoring features, allowing users to track their energy usage and performance in real time — giving them control, insight, and peace of mind.

Akshay Kumar’s strong, reliable image adds credibility to the campaign, which aims to reposition Livguard from just an energy brand to a technology-driven partner for the homes of tomorrow.

The message is loud and clear: the future of solar is not just clean — it’s smart, intelligent, and tailor-made for modern living.

With Livguard Solar 360, powering your home is no longer about catching up — it's about staying ahead.