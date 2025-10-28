Livpure launches ‘The Honest Warranty’ campaign, setting new standards in transparency

Livpure has launched its latest digital campaign, The Honest Warranty, spotlighting the Livpure Lotier AIoT Water Purifier and its industry-first 2.5-year maintenance-free promise—with no hidden terms or fine print.

Conceptualised and executed by KathaVersse Media Network, the campaign takes a witty yet pointed dig at the category’s vague “2-year maintenance-free” claims. Blending humour and realism, the film positions Livpure as a brand redefining trust and clarity in an industry often clouded by technical disclaimers.

The ad opens with a frustrated homeowner confronting a technician who keeps inventing new “charges” under an alleged free-service warranty—an all-too-familiar frustration for consumers. This scenario becomes a sharp metaphor for how promises in the category often lose meaning amid hidden caveats.

“Indian consumers today are far more aware and expect honesty over hype,” said Nitin Malhotra, chief marketing officer, Livpure. “Too often, brands use jargon, complicated terms and fine print, leaving people frustrated and unsure of what they’re truly getting. With this digital video campaign, we wanted to start a conversation, not about technology alone, but about trust. Thus, our latest Lotier AIoT purifier aims to reflect our belief that innovation must come with transparency, empathy, and accountability. This isn’t just about selling a product; it’s about setting a higher standard for how the category communicates with its consumers.”

Ramandeep Singh, creative head & ad director at KathaVersse, explained, “The technician is a metaphor for how the category operates. Our aim was to let honesty become the punchline—without naming competitors. Livpure’s truth shines brighter through contrast.”

Featuring actor Namit Das, the campaign balances humour with empathy, reinforcing Livpure’s stance that reliability doesn’t need disclaimers.

Aakash Kumar, co-founder & CEO, KathaVersse, said, “Livpure has been a cherished client,” said Aakash Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, KathaVersse. “Each film serves a distinct purpose but together, they reinforce one cohesive idea—transparency. We’re thrilled with the response and can’t wait to unveil what’s next.”

Through The Honest Warranty, Livpure continues to strengthen its position as the transparent choice—a brand that chooses clarity over clutter and delivers what it promises.

About Livpure:

Livpure is one of India’s leading home and wellness brands, committed to redefining quality and trust through innovative products and transparent communication.

About KathaVersse Media Network:

KathaVersse is a content IP studio crafting brand narratives through insight-driven storytelling. Its non-fiction vertical, Digital Commentary, reaches over 1.5 million followers and generates 120 million monthly views. The company will launch its first fiction show in December 2025 under its Special Projects Wing, partnering with brands that dare to be different.