Mahindra Bolero: Full specifications, features, and performance explained

For more than two decades, the Mahindra Bolero has stood as a symbol of strength, reliability, and practicality on Indian roads. Known for its rugged design and dependable performance, the Bolero remains a dominant presence in both rural and urban markets.

The latest Bolero model takes things a step further — blending modern design updates with proven mechanicals. This blog takes a detailed look at its specifications, features, and performance to understand why it remains one of India’s most trusted SUVs.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Mahindra Bolero lies the tried-and-tested mHawk75 diesel engine, engineered for both power and efficiency.

Specification Details Engine Type mHawk75 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine Displacement 1493 cc Maximum Power 55.9 kW (75 PS) @ 3600 rpm Maximum Torque 210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual gearbox Drive Type Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

This diesel engine is renowned for its high low-end torque — a key strength that enables the Bolero to tackle tough roads, carry heavy loads, and deliver a confident drive even in hilly terrain.

The Bolero also features Engine Start/Stop (ESS) technology, which automatically switches off the engine when idling and restarts it as soon as you engage the clutch — boosting fuel efficiency, especially in traffic conditions.

Ride, Handling, and Capability

The Bolero’s sturdy body-on-frame construction gives it superior durability and stability on rough terrain. The newly developed RideFlo technology further enhances its driving dynamics.

Key improvements include:

Enhanced suspension for smoother ride quality.





Refined steering and braking for better control.





Improved comfort on both highways and rural roads.

Whether it’s a long-distance drive or an off-road stretch, the Bolero’s 215/75 R15 tyres and high ground clearance make it capable of handling a variety of surfaces with ease.

Dimensions and Design

Despite staying true to its classic, upright silhouette, the new Mahindra Bolero now looks more refined and purposeful.

Dimension Measurement Length 3995 mm Width 1745 mm Height 1880 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres

The Bolero’s design updates include:

Bold new grille with chrome inserts.





Revised front bumper with integrated fog lamps.





R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels.





New Stealth Black colour option.

The rugged, boxy proportions and high stance continue to give it a commanding road presence, while design refinements add a modern touch.

Interiors and Comfort Features

Step inside, and the Mahindra Bolero welcomes you with a comfortable and practical cabin designed for everyday use.

Key highlights include:

Premium leatherette seats with improved cushioning.





7-seater (5+2) configuration, ideal for large families.





Manual air-conditioning with rear AC vents for optimal cooling.





Power windows and central locking for convenience.





Bottle holders and mobile pockets for added practicality.

The RideFlo technology ensures a smoother ride, while sound insulation has been enhanced for a quieter cabin experience.

Technology and Infotainment

Mahindra has introduced a functional yet modern infotainment suite in the Bolero.

17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and multimedia support.





Bluetooth and USB connectivity for hands-free convenience.





Type-C fast charging port to keep your devices powered.





Digital Driver Information Display showing fuel economy, distance to empty, and service reminders.

While not overly flashy, these features make the Bolero more connected and user-friendly without complicating its utilitarian appeal.

Safety Features

The Mahindra Bolero has always been renowned for its robust build quality, and the latest model continues that tradition while enhancing both active and passive safety features.

Safety Feature Description Body Structure High-strength steel frame with enhanced crumple zones Airbags Dual front airbags (driver and passenger) Braking System ABS with EBD for stable braking on all surfaces Parking Assistance Reverse parking sensors Other Features Seatbelt reminders, high-mounted stop lamp, engine immobiliser

The Bolero’s sturdy chassis and elevated driving position provide superior visibility and safety on challenging terrain.

Variants and Colours

The Mahindra Bolero is offered in four variants — B4, B6, B6(O), and B8 — ensuring there’s something for every kind of buyer.

Colour options include:

Stealth Black





Rocky Beige





DSAT Silver





Diamond White

Each variant builds on the previous one, adding features such as power windows, keyless entry, and touchscreen infotainment as you move up the range.

Pricing and Value

The Bolero’s biggest strength has always been its unbeatable value. With a competitive price tag (starting at ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom), low maintenance costs, and long-term reliability, it’s built to deliver maximum returns over time.

The combination of fuel efficiency, durability, and low maintenance costs makes it one of the most cost-effective SUVs in its segment.

Final Thoughts

The Mahindra Bolero continues to represent everything Indian car buyers look for in an SUV — rugged power, dependable performance, and everyday practicality.

Its updated features, improved comfort, and proven reliability make it as relevant today as it was when it first hit the roads. From city drives to off-road challenges, the Bolero is built to handle it all.

In short, the Bolero isn’t just an SUV — it’s an icon of reliability, performance, and practicality that continues to earn India’s trust, one journey at a time.