MG Comet EV: The smart solution for urban mobility

As Indian cities grow busier and streets become more congested, compact and efficient mobility solutions are no longer a luxury — they’re a necessity. The MG Comet EV answers this challenge with a fresh, futuristic approach. Small on the outside yet surprisingly roomy on the inside, this all-electric hatchback is designed to simplify urban commuting while keeping it stylish, connected, and environmentally responsible.

Here’s why the MG Comet EV is redefining city driving for the modern age.

Compact Design, Big Personality

The MG Comet EV is an exercise in minimalism done right. Measuring just 2974 mm in length and 1505 mm in width, it’s smaller than most hatchbacks — but its smart design ensures it never feels cramped. MG calls it a “Big Inside, Compact Outside” concept, maximising interior room while keeping the exterior city-friendly.

The exterior features LED connecting light bars at the front and rear, a two-tone floating roof, and an illuminated MG logo that immediately gives it a futuristic appeal. The square proportions and tall stance ensure great visibility and easy parking in crowded urban areas.

Available in five vibrant colour options — Apple Green with Starry Black roof, Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Iconic Black — the Comet EV is as expressive as it is practical.

The Comet EV stands out with its chic, modern aesthetic that perfectly complements the pace and style of city life.

Surprisingly Spacious Interiors

Step inside the MG Comet EV, and it’s clear why it’s called “big inside.” The minimalist layout and bright dual-tone interiors make the cabin feel airy and inviting.

The car’s two-door, four-seater layout is optimised for daily use — whether it’s commuting to work or running errands. The rear seats can be folded to expand the cabin storage, while the large windows enhance comfort.

Interior highlights include:

Dual 26.04 cm (10.25-inch) floating screens — one for infotainment and one for the digital cluster.



Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



Steering-mounted controls with voice command integration.



Rotary drive selector and electric parking brake for effortless operation.



Dual-tone leatherette upholstery and multiple storage spaces.

Compact from the outside but comfortable for four adults, the Comet EV proves smart design can make even the smallest car feel spacious.

Efficient Powertrain and Easy Charging

The MG Comet EV is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 42 PS (31 kW) of power and 110 Nm of torque. It’s designed for zippy, stress-free city driving with a tight 4.2-metre turning radius — perfect for navigating narrow lanes and crowded parking spaces.

On a single charge, it offers a certified range of 230 km (MIDC), more than enough for typical urban commutes. The battery meets IP67 standards for water and dust resistance and comes with an 8-year / 1,20,000 km warranty.

Charging is equally convenient:

7.4 kW charger: 0–100% in about 3.5 hours.

Standard 3.3 kW AC home charger: 0–100% in about 7 hours.

Portable charger (15A socket): For top-ups at home or on the go.

The Comet’s battery management system (BMS) optimises temperature, energy use, and battery life — ensuring consistent performance year after year.

With its low running costs and plug-and-play convenience, the Comet EV makes electric driving effortless for city dwellers.

Smart Connectivity and Technology

Tech is where the MG Comet EV really shines. It’s equipped with 55+ i-SMART connected features, making it one of the most intelligent EVs in its segment.

Key highlights include:

Digital Bluetooth Key with a sharing option.



Remote AC control and door lock/unlock via the i-SMART app.



Real-time vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, and live charging status.



Over 100 voice commands, including 30+ Hinglish voice prompts.



Built-in JioSaavn integration for music streaming and in-car entertainment.

The infotainment interface is designed for simplicity, while the voice commands and smartphone app add modern convenience.

The Comet EV’s connected tech brings premium-level intelligence to everyday city driving — smart, functional, and intuitive.

Safety and Peace of Mind

Despite its compact dimensions, the MG Comet EV doesn’t compromise on safety. The brochure lists an impressive suite of features:

Dual front airbags.



ABS with EBD.



Electronic Stability Control (ESC).



Hill Hold Control.



Reverse parking sensors and camera.



3-point seatbelts for all occupants.



TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

The high-strength steel body features 17 hot-stamping panels for enhanced crash protection. The battery pack is fire-resistant and undergoes rigorous safety tests, ensuring peace of mind even in extreme conditions.

The Comet EV offers reassuring safety for both drivers and passengers — proving small can also be secure.

Ownership and Running Costs

Starting at around ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV is one of India’s most affordable electric cars. It costs as little as ₹519 per month to charge (at ₹6 per unit, ~1,000 km/month).

Maintenance is equally light on the wallet — no engine oil, clutch, or filter changes. MG also offers Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and multiple ownership plans that make electric mobility accessible to a wider audience.

The Comet EV makes EV ownership practical and economical, backed by MG’s robust after-sales network and nationwide charging support.

Final Thoughts

The MG Comet EV is proof that sustainable driving can be smart, stylish, and affordable. Designed for the challenges of Indian cities, it delivers everything that modern drivers want — low running costs, intuitive technology, easy manoeuvrability, and zero emissions.

It’s not just a car; it’s a mobility solution for the future — one that fits perfectly into the rhythm of urban life.

So, if you’re looking for a car that’s practical, intelligent, and ready for tomorrow, the MG Comet EV is the smart solution for your everyday commute.