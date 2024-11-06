Milton unveils innovative one-touch casserole for Diwali: Revolutionizing convenience for Indian households

Milton, a leading name in the Indian homeware industry, has launched a brand new TVC this Diwali along with a CGI activity for their One touch Casserole, crafted to meet the practical needs of Indian households. Known for its commitment to solving everyday challenges, Milton has combined user-centric design with functionality in this innovative product, perfectly aligning with its philosophy, Kuch Naya Sochte Hai.

To bring this innovation to life, Milton has also released a CGI video, presenting the One touch Casserole in a vibrant, larger-than-life visual format. The video captures the casserole’s unique appeal, showcasing the elegance and functionality of this product in a way that resonates with modern Indian households.

The One touch Casserole is designed with a mess-free one-touch feature that prevents the inconvenience of “jhoote haath” (messy hands) while serving, making it a seamless addition to any dining table, especially during the festive season.

The CGI video reimagines the One touch Casserole as a larger-than-life feature in a vibrant Diwali street scene. Tiny figures gather around, with one determined climber scaling a ladder to reach the massive button. With a single touch, the casserole opens, revealing steaming festive treats as the crowd cheers and fireworks light up the night. This imaginative portrayal captures Milton’s commitment to innovation, blending festive joy with smart design.

With a history of pioneering advancements in homeware, Milton’s products continue to set the standard for quality and reliability. Through this CGI video and TVC, Milton reaffirms its commitment to progressive, forward-thinking designs that elevate daily life with convenience, smart technology, and style.

Whether through traditional retail stores, large format stores, online marketplaces, or their own D2C website (www.milton.in), Milton ensures their trusted products are always within reach. This accessibility, combined with their unwavering focus on quality, has cemented Milton's position as a go-to brand for Indian families.

About Hamilton

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. – formed in the year 2000 – is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors, and exporters of homeware products across the globe. Since its inception in 1972, Milton - one of its flagship brands, has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of this industry.

Today, the company is growing with numerous brands under the Hamilton group and has become the pride of every home across India and other global destinations. Hamilton's flagship brands: Milton, Treo, Milton ProCook, and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily inconveniences faced by consumers. Hamilton products are sold across all channels – Retail stores, Large format stores, brand website - www.milton.in and leading online marketplaces.