Monica Gupta recognised at Agency Reporter SHE Awards – Edition V for Exemplary Leadership and Creative Vision

Monica Gupta, founder and director of Interactive Bees, has been honoured as one of the most remarkable women professionals at the Agency Reporter SHE Awards – Edition V. She was awarded the title SHE: Strong, Honoured, and Empowered, a recognition that celebrates women leaders who exemplify resilience, purpose, and innovation in their fields.

The SHE Awards by Agency Reporter are designed to spotlight women who have made meaningful contributions to the marketing and communication industry through their leadership, ethics, and creative prowess. Monica’s recognition underscores her unwavering commitment to storytelling that connects, inspires, and drives brand impact.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Monica has consistently combined strategic thinking with a deep understanding of narrative craft. As a brand storyteller, she brings empathy and insight into every brief, transforming challenges into creative opportunities. Her approach reflects a rare balance of intuition and discipline, shaped by years of hands-on leadership and a strong moral compass.

Monica’s journey through the evolving agency landscape has been marked by persistence and clarity of vision. She has built a team-oriented culture, rooted in collaboration and respect, while maintaining high standards of professionalism. Her ability to lead with both strength and sensitivity has earned her credibility across clients and peers alike.

This recognition highlights not just an individual achievement, but also the growing importance of inclusive leadership in shaping the future of the creative industries.

About Interactive Bees



Interactive Bees is an integrated branding, digital, and communications agency based in Delhi. The company works with a wide spectrum of clients across industries to deliver strategic marketing solutions grounded in insight, creativity, and impact.