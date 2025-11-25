National acclaim: Interactive Bees Anthem rings out at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, witnessed by Hon’ble PM Modi

Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd. (IBees), an integrated communication agency specializing in strategic, high-impact storytelling, has achieved a new benchmark for purpose-driven creativity. The official anthem composed by IBees for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was a centrepiece of the prestigious Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations on October 31, 2025, at the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The significance of this creative win is amplified by the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the celebrations marking the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A Stage of National Unity and Strategic Visibility

The anthem was unveiled during the grand Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, a Republic Day-style showcase of India's security forces, paramilitary contingents (including the NDRF), and cultural tableaux, designed to honor Sardar Patel's legacy of national integration.

Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’ and administered the Ekta Diwas Pledge before witnessing the impressive parade, which featured a special NDRF tableau. As the tableau passed, the IBees-crafted anthem powerfully amplified the visual narrative of resilience and unity, putting the agency's creative work directly in the national spotlight.

The Message That Moves a Nation

The anthem, which captures the NDRF's determined commitment to service, echoes the core values of सुरक्षा (safety), सेवा (service), and सहनशीलता (endurance). The lyric, ‘हम NDRF के जवान, हर आपदा के आगे खड़े हैं सीना तान!’ (We are the soldiers of NDRF, standing tall against every calamity!), showcases IBees' ability to synthesize complex institutional pride into a powerful, emotive message.

“Being entrusted by the NDRF, and having our work resonate at such a high-profile national event, is a profound validation of our team’s strategic and creative depth,” said Monica Gupta, Founder & Director of Interactive Bees. “This project proves that IBees delivers more than just communication; we craft narratives that become part of a national legacy, capable of moving millions.”

The successful orchestration of this high-visibility, national campaign establishes Interactive Bees as the definitive partner for government organizations and major corporations seeking communication strategies that demand absolute creative excellence and national-level execution.

