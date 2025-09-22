Netcore Cloud's new AI playbook helps ecommerce brands maximize festive revenue

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement platform, today announced the release of its latest playbook, “Blueprint to Drive Exponential Festive Ecommerce Sales.” The report reveals how leading ecommerce brands delivered record-breaking festive growth by shifting from untargeted discounts to AI-led personalization, precision targeting, and experience-driven campaigns.

The playbook draws insights from leading brands such as Amazon, Myntra, Tanishq, Cadbury India, and Sugar, which have achieved festive GMV growth of 40–60% over their pre-festive baselines. By analyzing these successful campaigns, the report distills actionable strategies that other ecommerce players can adapt to boost their own festive revenues.



Beyond highlighting proven brand tactics, the playbook addresses common festive season challenges including cart abandonment, low visitor-to-order conversion rates, and the pressure of compressed campaign timelines. It underscores how AI can empower marketers to overcome these hurdles—not only accelerating campaign execution, but also enhancing efficiency through precision targeting and higher conversion rates.

With consumer attention spans shorter and competition more intense during the festive sales window, the Blueprint provides ecommerce leaders with a ready-to-use guide to deliver personalized, high-impact campaigns that maximize revenue potential.

What sets the festive leaders apart

Instead of “spray-and-pray” promotions, winners run engineered festive systems—built on data, real-time segmentation, rapid creative iteration, and micro-timed launches. As the report notes, Agentic AI pinpoints best launch windows, peak hours by cohort, and device-specific timing, yielding up to +80% CTR, +27% add-to-cart, and 5× repeat purchases when brands act mid-flight, not after the sale.



Three key findings from the report:

Abandoned Cart Recovery

AI-powered journeys and intent-based nudges helped brands recover 30–50% of abandoned carts, driving a 15–30% conversion uplift.

Personalized Recommendations

Data-driven product suggestions shortened the time-to-purchase and reduced abandonment by up to 35%, while lifting long-term loyalty.

Accelerated Campaign Production & Timing

Generative AI and real-time insights enabled brands to launch campaigns faster and optimize send-times. This ensured no missed opportunities during high-intent festive windows.

Leadership Insights

“Festive campaigns aren’t one-off fireworks—they’re engineered systems that measure the right metrics, move with speed, and connect with customers at exactly the right moments,” said Nishant Arora, SVP – Marketing, Netcore Cloud.

“The festive season is no longer a race to the bottom on price,” added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. “Consumers are rewarding relevance and convenience. The brands winning today are those delivering personalized shopping experiences at scale with a personal touch—and it’s paying off in a big way”.

About the Playbook

The eBook provides a ready-to-run festive playbook for ecommerce leaders to help their marketing teams:

Influence purchase behaviour with super-personalized offers to shoppers as opposed to just running festive offers.

Segment customers with predictive AI and auto-created micro-segments.

Launch offer & promo blueprints (mystery deals, tiered discounts, curated bundles, loyalty-first access)

Sequence campaigns across pre-launch, peak week, and post-event win-backs.

Apply Agentic AI—Segment, Insights, Journey, and Scheduler Agents—to execute with accuracy and speed during peak hours, winning the attention game.

Read the full report here.