NewsReach announces strategic tie-up with NewsMobile fact-checking company to strengthen content integrity with AI-powered verification

NewsReach, India’s fastest-growing PR tech company empowering brands and publishers with its innovative press release solutions, announced a strategic partnership with NewsMobile, a leading global independent news and verified content platform. This collaboration advances NewsReach’s mission of building a credible and transparent digital media ecosystem.

This strategic tie-up will bring together NewsReach’s functional AI model for content verification and NewsMobile’s expertise in multi-language fact-checking to create a strong preventive and corrective framework against misinformation. The partnership further enhances NewsReach’s newsroom ecosystem, enabling brands, publishers, and audiences to engage with authentic, fact-checked, and misinformation-free content.

NewsMobile is a trusted independent media network founded by global award-winning journalist Saurabh Shukla in 2014. Over the years they have established themselves as domain leaders in trusted content verification, AI content detection and deep fakes detection leader globally.

“The partnership will help use NewsMobile’s domain expertise in AI and deep fake detection and putting verified content out.” said Saurabh Shukla, founder & editor-in-chief, NewsMobile.

The NewsReach and NewsMobile partnership will also put verified branded content on NewsMobile’s multiple platforms across geographies.

“We have our own newsroom, and we are committed to preventing false and misleading content. The partnership with NewsMobile adds another robust layer of fact-checking to our platform. Their credibility in myth-busting and verifying content across multiple languages helps us strengthen our goal of ensuring that every piece of content we distribute is fact-checked and trustworthy.” said Darshan Shah, co-founder & CEO, NewsReach.

Key Highlights of the Tie-Up:

AI-Powered Verification: NewsReach’s functional AI model integrates with fact-checking workflows to detect, analyze, and flag misinformation in real time(Beta-launched).

Prohibited Words Library: A growing database of blacklisted and prohibited words helps maintain ethical standards and reduces the risk of misleading narratives.

Fact-Checking Expertise: With NewsMobile’s recognized fact-checking expertise, publishers and clients gain enhanced tools to validate sources, verify claims, and prevent misinformation.

Strengthened Newsroom: NewsReach’s in-house newsroom now operates with deeper verification layers, giving brands confidence in the impact and credibility of their communication.

This collaboration positions NewsReach not just as a PR tech platform, but also as a responsible enabler of content credibility in the age of information overload.

With this step, NewsReach reinforces its commitment to revolutionize digital PR and content distribution by ensuring that every story published through its platform is accurate, ethical, and impactful.

About NewsReach

Founded in 2018, NewsReach is a pioneering PR-tech platform redefining how brands and advertisers navigate public relations. With a seamless, tech-driven “PR universe” NewsReach offers a one-stop access to press release distribution, podcast services, targeted media outreach, and custom articles—all centralized within an intuitive platform.

Media Contact:

NewsReach

Website: www.newsreach.in

Contact: business@newsreach.in

NewsMobile

Website: www.newsmobile.in

Contact: editor@newsmobile.in