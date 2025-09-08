Ofis Square makes landmark foray into Indian sports with UP Yoddhas partnership

In a move that signals one of the biggest brand associations yet, Ofis Square, India’s leading provider of coworking spaces and managed office solutions, has announced its entry into the sporting arena as the Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

This landmark partnership is more than just a sponsorship. It is Ofis Square’s bold step into the world of mainstream sports, investing in India’s homegrown sporting economy and inspiring the next generation to dream big. The tie-up comes at a time when kabaddi is surging as India’s most watched homegrown league.

The announcement also marks a milestone in Ofis Square’s growth journey. Over the past year, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint across Delhi NCR including a landmark ~30,000 sq. ft. coworking space in Gurugram at MG Road and an upcoming ~5 lac sq. ft. centre at Sohna Road. Designed for enterprises and high-growth teams, these premium shared office spaces reflect a shift towards flexibility, modern design, and a new paradigm of work. The company has consistently disrupted workplace solutions with flagship coworking spaces in Noida, including the popular coworking space in Noida Sector 62. Now, by stepping into sports, Ofis Square is bridging work, culture and community on an unprecedented scale.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Ofis Square as our Associate Partner for UP Yoddhas. It is exciting to see how we share the same values of innovation, performance, and teamwork. This partnership strengthens our vision of creating deeper connections with fans and communities, while bringing together two brands that believe in pushing boundaries and delivering excellence.”

Also, speaking on the announcement, Saroj Mittal, founder, Ofis Square, said, “This partnership is a defining moment for us. Kabaddi represents India’s fearless spirit and the UP Yoddhas are the perfect embodiment of that ethos. At Ofis Square, we’ve always believed in building arenas where talent thrives and teams excel. With this association, we take that philosophy from offices to stadiums, supporting India’s sporting dreams.”

Watch the Pro Kabaddi League broadcast live on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.