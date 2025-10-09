OnePlus partners with GodLike Esports, appoints Jonathan Amaral as gaming endorser

In a major development for Indian gaming, GodLike Esports, one of the country’s leading esports organizations, has announced a partnership with OnePlus, the global premium smartphone brand. The collaboration names OnePlus as the exclusive smartphone partner for the GodLike BGMI team and appoints Jonathan “JONATHAN” Amaral as OnePlus’s official gaming endorser in India.

The partnership brings together two names known for performance and innovation. With OnePlus devices now equipping GodLike players, the team will have access to the technology and responsiveness needed to compete at the highest level of mobile esports.

Jonathan’s selection as OnePlus’s gaming ambassador is a significant moment for Indian esports. From his early days as an amateur player to becoming one of the country’s most decorated esports athletes, Jonathan has earned numerous MVP and Top Fragger titles. His journey reflects the rise of professional gaming in India and the growing recognition of esports players as mainstream sports icons.

Under this association, Jonathan will work closely with OnePlus to share insights on gaming performance, device optimization, and features that enhance competitive play. He will also collaborate on digital content and fan engagement initiatives that celebrate India’s growing gaming community.

Marcel Campos, director of gaming strategy & flagship category, OnePlus India, said, “Our community has always been at the heart of OnePlus. With so many gamers in India, partnering with GodLike Esports feels like a natural extension of our shared passion for performance. This collaboration will help inspire mobile gamers and bring both communities closer together.”

Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude, from GodLike Esports, said, “We’re proud to join hands with OnePlus, a brand that represents innovation and quality. This partnership will strengthen our players’ performance and create new opportunities for Indian gaming. With Jonathan leading the way, we’re confident this collaboration will take esports in India to the next level.”

Jonathan Amaral added, “Partnering with OnePlus is a huge honor. My career has always been about pushing limits, which connects closely with OnePlus’s ‘Never Settle’ philosophy. I’m excited to work with them to create meaningful experiences for gamers.”

The collaboration will go beyond competition, with plans for exclusive digital content, fan meet-ups, and community events aimed at celebrating India’s thriving esports culture. Together, GodLike Esports and OnePlus aim to set new benchmarks for mobile gaming and inspire the next generation of players.

About OnePlus



OnePlus is a global premium technology brand focused on creating devices that deliver fast, smooth, and reliable experiences. Founded in 2013, OnePlus follows the “Never Settle” philosophy, combining powerful design with advanced performance. With a strong community-driven approach, OnePlus continues to innovate across smartphones, wearables, and connected devices, building technology that enhances everyday life.

About GodLike Esports

GodLike Esports is one of India’s most successful esports organizations, known for its achievements in competitive gaming titles like BGMI. The organization represents excellence, teamwork, and passion. With a strong roster of athletes and a loyal fan community, GodLike Esports continues to lead the charge in shaping India’s esports future.