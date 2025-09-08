TaxBuddy, which incorporates AI-powered automation with registered tax professional service, defines tax compliance for a tech-savvy generation and is riding a wave of growth into Tier 2 and 3 markets.

Over a million income tax returns (ITRs) filed on a single platform may sound ambitious, but TaxBuddy considers it just another milestone toward changing income tax filing in India. With more than 1.3 million ITRs filed in FY 2024–2025, the platform demonstrated itself to be the best ITR filing app for digital natives and one of the top filing apps for DIY filing.

A rise in the use of TaxBuddy not only illustrates TaxBuddy's technological sophistication but also demonstrates the changing attitude of Indian taxpayers towards compliance, independence, and digital solutions.

The Evolution of ITR Filing in India

In the good old days, filing tax returns in India meant multiple visits to a chartered accountant, mountains of paperwork, and a pricing strategy that was hard to decipher. Freelancers and salaried class workers alike used to rely on CAs for going through the tax labyrinth.

User expectations have shifted as digital literacy has grown. Taxpayers now want clarity, control, and convenience. And that’s where the TaxBuddy app delivers, by offering a guided, error-free, cost-effectiveITR filing experience that scales across needs and income types.

Why TaxBuddy Is Gaining Trust Among Indian Taxpayers

TaxBuddy's success rests on its hybrid model with both specialist human review and backend AI automation. Professionals at TaxBuddy methodically check returns for completeness, identify deductions, and avoid post-filing complications while automation accelerates the validation of data and processing.

This fusion of automation and human power markedly minimises mistakes and chances of getting income tax notices, a frequent source of worry for most first-time filers.

Moreover, the app also supports a range of ITR forms like ITR-1 for the salaried class and ITR-3 for professionals and businessmen, enabling users to file with ease irrespective of their income profile.

Rise of DIY Filing Among Millennials and Gen Z

One of the largest drivers of TaxBuddy's growth is increased awareness among young, first-time taxpayers. Millennials and Gen Z professionals, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, are now more financially aware and tax-compliance oriented.

This audience demands DIY filing platforms that are intuitive and responsive. TaxBuddy's minimalist, mobile-friendly interface, plain language, and offerings such as live chat assistance and callback facilities make it particularly desirable for digitally native users. Income tax filing is no longer a bureaucratic process for them; it's as hassle-free as ordering food online.

API Integration for Accuracy and Speed

For the business, TaxBuddy's real-time connectivity with the Income Tax portal changed everything. This makes it possible for the program to automatically retrieve pre-filled data, including capital gains, TDS, and salary information. The clients no longer have to fill out returns manually by working their way through brokerage documents and salary vouchers.

The technology accelerates the whole process and minimizes human mistakes, a primary reason for mismatches in manual filings, by reducing the amount of manual entry of data. The API-based process makes sure that the system maintains official standards and gives customers an error-free filing experience.

Digital Convenience at Every Step

Convenience is another reason TaxBuddy is emerging as one of the top filing apps for DIY filing. Users are no longer required to schedule physical meetings, gather extensive paperwork, or decipher complex financial jargon. All from document uploading to return submission is done digitally through a single, integrated dashboard.

Even more intricate situations like foreign income, cryptocurrency gains, or deductions for business are efficiently managed by a specialised advisory team. This specialised support gives TaxBuddy an edge over many generic tax platforms that lack depth in complex filing cases.

How TaxBuddy Compares to Other Platforms

It is TaxBuddy's commitment to user empowerment that makes it the best ITR filing app in a market full of tax filing apps. Unlike some platforms that are solely focused on automation, TaxBuddy offers users a balanced, reliable filing experience that includes both smart systems and human intelligence.

Both beginners and experienced taxpayers prefer TaxBuddy's step-by-step guidance, transparency in pricing, and responsive human support over platforms with only data entry tools or confusing dashboards.

Conclusion

With more than 1.3 million successful ITR filings, the TaxBuddy app is now among the top filing apps for DIY filing in India. Its success is only a symptom of a larger phenomenon: taxpayers no longer want to tolerate complex procedures and costly consultants. Rather, they are resorting to transparent, fast, and powerful digital technologies.

TaxBuddy gives you a smarter way to handle your obligation for your income tax filing, regardless of whether you are a salaried individual, a freelancer, or an entrepreneur with multiple sources of income. Companies like TaxBuddy will play a crucial role in reimagining compliance as a digital-first, hassle-free process rather than a burden as more Indians begin to DIY filing.

