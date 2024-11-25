Pavan Java Studios crafts a fresh digital presence for Kala Ghoda Arts Festival's silver jubilee

Pavan Java Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of a refreshed digital presence for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF). Just in time for its silver jubilee celebration, the new website promises to elevate the online experience for visitors of Asia’s largest multicultural street festival.

Scheduled from January 25th to February 2nd, 2025, KGAF’s 25th edition will be bigger and better, featuring over 300 programs across 15 artistic verticals, including visual arts, dance, music, theater, and literature. The redesigned website will be the go-to destination for festival-goers, offering seamless navigation and detailed information about the diverse events and experiences spread across more than 25 venues.

"We set out to create a digital presence that truly reflects the cultural richness and dynamism of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival," says a spokesperson from Pavan Java Studios. "This new platform serves as a comprehensive resource for both visitors and participants, ensuring they have all the information they need at their fingertips."

The user-friendly interface makes it easy to explore the festival’s offerings, from heritage walks to stand-up shows. The new website is free and accessible to all, mirroring KGAF’s commitment to open and inclusive artistic expression.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the KGA team for their spot-on creative brief, which was instrumental in shaping this vibrant digital experience.

Beyond the festival, the Kala Ghoda Association is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the historic Kala Ghoda precinct. Through continuous efforts, KGA has been instrumental in revitalizing the area, ensuring that its architectural and cultural heritage is maintained for future generations. The area has transformed into a thriving cultural hub, reflecting the dedication and hard work of the KGA team.

Join us in celebrating 25 years of artistic excellence with a digital experience that’s as vibrant and diverse as the festival itself. Dive into the creative world of KGAF and be a part of Mumbai’s iconic cultural event.

Website: www.kalaghodaassociation.com