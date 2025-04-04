Pavilion Picks, a fantasy game that’s more than just rewards!

When it comes to cricket, India tops the world fandom chart. The cricket craze in this country is phenomenal, so much so that even the fantasy cricket league platforms are popular here. Their blockbuster commercials and ultimate cash prizes are driving conversations on social media. However, they are more about winning than building a community for true fans. They have big budgets but less emotional appeal. Now, that brings us to brands with smaller budgets but smarter ideas. It’s a challenge, but Pavilion Picks, India’s newest fantasy cricket league platform, has addressed it with quirk and great insight.

Pavilion Picks has flipped the traditional fantasy model on its head. Winning here is just one deal; striking a chord with fans everywhere is another. So, no obvious star picks here, but six unique players you believe will score a 150+ strike rate in a single game week! It’s a test of true cricketing insight, rewarding bold, informed calls rather than safe bets.

“What truly sets Pavilion Picks apart is its focus on building a tight-knit community within the Indian cricket fandom. It’s not just about playing a fantasy game; it’s about being part of a space where fans can chat, banter, and share memes about their favourite players. Whether you’re in it for the competition or the conversation, there’s a place for you here,” proudly elaborated Jack Wheeler, the founder & CEO of Pavilion Picks.

Clevertize was mandated with the challenge to carve out a niche for Pavillion Picks by shaping the identity. It helped craft a brand that stands out as the ‘Fun Uncle’ of the Indian fantasy market: light-hearted, engaging, and full of personality, while still being seen as a credible and trusted player in the space. “One standout moment was the idea of bringing on Cheeka for our ad films; someone who’s not only knowledgeable and respected in the cricketing world but also naturally funny and full of charm. It was a masterstroke that perfectly captured the tone we were aiming for,” said Jack.

“At Clevertize, we build campaigns that tap into real emotions, not just sell. With Pavilion Picks, when we started with research, we uncovered what fuels every cricket fan‒the thrill of proving they’re right. That’s why Kris Srikkanth was the perfect fit‒his unfiltered passion mirrors every heated cricket debate. The toughest part, however, was pitching a Hindi script to Jack and Sash, who don’t speak the language. But the moment they saw the films, they simply said, ‘We love the vibe!’ That’s the power of emotion‒it speaks louder than words,” said Sagar Nidavani, CEO of Clevertize on the successful launch of the campaign, Ab Karo #HisaabChukta.

At pavilionpicks.com, one can participate in debates, start a new cricket conversation, and settle scores with anyone. It’s coming soon on PlayStore & AppStore too.