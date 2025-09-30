Red Lemon digital completes 10 years of partnership with Ashiana Housing Ltd

A decade of digital growth and shared success. Red Lemon, a leading digital and performance marketing agency, proudly announces the completion of a decade-long partnership with Ashiana Housing Ltd, a name that doesn’t require any introduction, one of India’s most trusted and thoughtful real estate developers. Over the past 10 years, Red Lemon has not only been at the forefront of Ashiana’s digital transformation but has also grown alongside the brand, navigating industry highs, lows, and paradigm shifts in the digital landscape.

From the uncertainty of the real estate market during the COVID-19 pandemic to periods of rapid growth and moments of market stagnancy, this journey stands as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and long-term vision of both organisations.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing Ltd, said,"It's been a pleasure working with Red Lemon for ten years, and they have been super engaged, caring, and put extra effort to solve our business problem."

Adding to this, Mr Nitin Kumar, founder of Red Lemon, shared, “Working with Ashiana Housing Ltd for 10 years has been a defining journey for us. From launching campaigns for landmark projects to adapting strategies during market downturns, this partnership has taught us resilience and innovation. We’ve seen Ashiana’s vision of enriching lives turn into reality, and in that process, we’ve grown as an agency too.”

Over the years, Red Lemon has spearheaded a wide range of digital initiatives for Ashiana Housing Ltd. This decade-long collaboration reflects not just the success of a brand agency relationship but also the power of long-term trust and shared growth in India’s evolving real estate and digital marketing ecosystem.

About Ashiana Housing Ltd

Ashiana Housing Ltd is one of India’s leading real estate developers, renowned for its pioneering work in senior living, kid-centric homes, and premium residential communities. With a legacy of over four decades, Ashiana has delivered thoughtfully designed spaces that combine trust, transparency, and lifestyle-driven experiences.

About Red Lemon

Red Lemon is a full-service digital marketing agency specialising in performance marketing, creative storytelling, and brand building. Over the past decade, Red Lemon has worked with leading brands across industries, helping them drive measurable growth and meaningful engagement in the digital-first world.

For more information, please visit the website at https://redlemon.in/





