Red Lemon India retains digital media mandate for Secret Temptation for the fifth consecutive year

In a strong reaffirmation of trust and long term partnership, Red Lemon India has once again secured the social media and digital marketing mandate for Secret Temptation, the iconic female fragrance brand from the McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd (MCPPL)for the fifth year in a row.
The mandate renewal follows a detailed annual performance review and strategic evaluation, reinforcing Red Lemon’s role as the brand’s partner. Over the past four years, the agency has been instrumental in shaping Secret Temptation’s evolving digital voice, strengthening its emotional connect with young Indian women, and driving sustained engagement across platforms.
A Consistent Partnership Built on Brand Understanding
Secret Temptation holds a distinctive position in the Indian fragrance market as a young, expressive, and empowering brand for women. Backed by the legacy of the McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd (MCPPL) the brand has built strong recall through relatable storytelling, influencer led narratives, and culturally relevant content, an approach that Red Lemon has consistently amplified in the digital space.
The decision to continue with Red Lemon reflects the agency’s deep understanding of the brand’s DNA, consumer psychology, and the best practices of marketing within the beauty and fragrance category.
Red Lemon’s Digital Vision for Year Five
Red Lemon will continue to lead Secret Temptation’s digital ecosystem, including social media strategy, content creation, influencer collaborations, and platform specific storytelling across Instagram, YouTube, and emerging digital touchpoints. The focus for the fifth year will be on sharper community engagement, evolving beauty conversations, and building stronger emotional resonance with Gen Z and millennial audiences.
Speaking on the mandate renewal, Nitin Kumar, from Red Lemon India, shared:
“Winning Secret Temptation’s digital mandate for the fifth consecutive year is a matter of immense pride for us. This relationship goes beyond an agency client setup. It’s a shared journey of trust, creative ambition, and consistent results. Secret Temptation represents confidence, individuality, and self-expression, and we look forward to pushing the brand’s digital narrative even further in the year ahead.
Client Confidence in LongTerm Collaboration
Representing Secret Temptation, Pranshu Gupta, expressed confidence in the partnership:
“Red Lemon has been an integral part of Secret Temptation’s digital growth story. Their ability to understand our audience, translate brand values into compelling content, and stay ahead of digital trends has made them a natural choice year after year. As we step into the next phase of our digital journey, we are excited to continue this collaboration.”
Strengthening a Successful Digital Legacy
With this renewal, Secret Temptation aims to further cement its position as one of India’s most loved female fragrance brands online. The continued partnership underscores the importance of consistency, category expertise, and long-term strategic thinking in building meaningful brand connections in today’s fast-moving digital landscape.
About Red Lemon India
Red Lemon India is a full service digital marketing and creative strategy agency specializing in brand storytelling, social media marketing, influencer-led campaigns, and content strategy. With a strong footprint in the beauty, liquor, and lifestyle categories, Red Lemon partners with brands to drive relevance, engagement, and long-term digital growth.
For more information, please visit - https://redlemon.in/