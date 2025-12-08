Red Lemon secures digital media mandate for Jamun Dry Gin after competitive pitch

In a strategic move following extensive evaluation, Mohan Meakins has awarded the social media and digital marketing mandate for Jamun Dry Gin to Red Lemon India, marking a significant partnership between a heritage Indian liquor brand and a rapidly evolving modern marketing agency.
Jamun Dry Gin, renowned for its distinct character and loyal consumer base, holds a special position within the Mohan Meakins portfolio. Loved by gin enthusiasts and celebrated for its quality, the brand carries forward the legacy of the iconic house of Mohan Meakins ,a company synonymous with Indian beverage culture and trusted by generations.
The decision to appoint Red Lemon came after multiple rounds of discussions, meticulous reviews of capability decks, and comparison against other competitive agencies in consideration.
A Legacy Brand Meets a Modern Marketing Force
Red Lemon has built a strong reputation as a digital-first creative agency handling communication and brand strategies for multiple established liquor and lifestyle brands. With a deep understanding of digital culture, evolving consumer psychology, and the Indian spirits market, the agency stood out with a compelling strategic vision for the future of Jamun Dry Gin online.
Nitin Kumar, from Red Lemon India, expressed both pride and enthusiasm at the closure of the account:
“We are honored to work with a brand that carries the legacy and trust of Mohan Meakins. Jamun Dry Gin is not just a beverage, it is a cultural symbol of taste, heritage, and quality. Our team is committed to building a powerful digital presence that engages the audience, strengthens consumer loyalty, and brings the brand even closer to today’s digital savvy gin lovers.”
Red Lemon’s creative approach will include influencer driven engagement, visual storytelling, community focused digital activity, and strategic content planning across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and emerging consumer engagement channels.
Representing Mohan Meakins, Aniq Khan shared the reasoning and confidence behind partnering with Red Lemon:
“We reviewed numerous pitches and decks, and Red Lemon demonstrated a clear understanding of our brand legacy as well as our future goals. Their experience with liquor category marketing, combined with their strategic digital vision, made Red Lemon the right fit for Jamun Dry Gin. We look forward to building a meaningful digital journey with them.”
Building the Next Chapter of Jamun Dry Gin’s Digital Presence
With this partnership, Jamun Dry Gin is poised for a refreshing new phase of online storytelling one that reflects its craftsmanship, heritage, personality, and emotional connection with its audience.
This collaboration signifies a bridge between a remarkable legacy brand and a forward-thinking creative agency, combining authenticity and innovation to shape the digital future of gin culture in India.
About Red Lemon India
Red Lemon India is a multi-disciplinary digital marketing and creative strategy agency specializing in brand storytelling, social media marketing, design, and content strategy. Known for its work in the liquor and lifestyle category, the agency continues to partner with brands seeking fresh relevance and sustained consumer engagement in the digital era.