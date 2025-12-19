Renowned novelist and OTT creator Amit Khan is now ready to capture the micro-drama space as well

Amit Khan is a big name in the world of Hindi detective novels. More than a hundred of his novels have been published so far. His first story was published at the age of 12, and his first novel came out when he was 15. Apart from Hindi, his novels have also been published in English, Punjabi, and Bangla.

Commander Karan Saxena and Reeta Sanyal series are his extremely popular series. Web series have been made on them and they are available on Jio Hotstar. Both series based on his novels have been superhits. Apart from this, the web series based on his novel Bichhoo Ka Khel was also very successful, which was made by Ekta Kapoor.

Now, a large number of micro-drama series are also being made based on his published novels and stories. Paagal Ishq and Gabbar Ka Game, his micro-drama series for Amazon MX Player, have already been shot, and more than 10 of his micro-drama series for different platforms will be shot soon.

What is this micro-drama series? Will you explain a little about it?

For today’s fast-moving audience, these are short and engaging series, made in reel format, and each episode is only 2 minutes long. Moreover, in every episode the story unfolds quickly so that viewers can binge-watch without stopping.

Would you like to say anything about Pagal Ishq, that has been recently released on Amazon MX Player?

It is a supernatural love story, filled with the extremes of madness. In this story, the hero is madly in love with a girl. But that girl loves someone else and is about to marry him. Then the hero takes a very dangerous step — he commits suicide, and after his death, his spirit enters the body of the boy whom the girl loves. In this way, even after dying, he marries the love of his life.

It’s quite a surprising story!

Yes, when you watch it, you’ll enjoy it even more. This micro-drama series also makes extensive use of special effects and artificial intelligence.

What do you think is the future of micro-drama series?

It is very good. In China, the market is huge. According to a statistic, by 2024 nearly 576 million people around the world were watching micro-drama series, and this viewer base is increasing day by day. Besides China, micro-drama series are also being watched in large numbers in Korea and the USA.

Yes, in India this market has just started, and I believe it will soon turn into a big market. Just like in cricket, after Twenty-Twenty, short-format matches are happening— ten-ten overs, and in the future even five-over matches— this is exactly the same. Extremely fast and extremely entertaining. While scrolling on your mobile you can watch your favourite stories with amazing twists and turns.

How many micro-drama series are you doing right now?

Two shoots have been completed, and in the next three months ten more series are going to be shot.

So after three superhit web series, have you now planned to capture the world of micro-drama series as well?

Nothing like that. I only want to create premium content. Not just good stories, but they should also be shot in a spectacular manner. The cinema should meet international market standards.