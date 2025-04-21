Rohit Khemka, founder of Wildglow K-Beauty honoured with ‘Best Korean Skincare 2025’ at Super Feminine Awards by Anchal Munjal

Korean skincare brand WildGlow Skincare & Cosmetics, under the leadership of CEO and Founder Rohit Khemmka, was honored with the "Best Korean Skincare 2025" award at the Super Feminine Awards, Season 4. The event, organised by SRC Entertainments, celebrated brands and women who inspire and empower. Bollywood actress Aanchal Munjal presented the award, commending WildGlow's significant impact on the Korean beauty industry. WildGlow seamlessly combines luxury and affordability, offering PETA-certified, cruelty-free products.

Expressing her admiration for the brand, Aanchal Munjal highlighted the effectiveness of WildGlow's products. She remarked, "This brand isn’t just about beauty—it’s about confidence, and it’s no wonder people across generations have fallen in love with it. I personally love their Overnight Bio-Collagen Face Mask for Korean Glass Skin. WildGlow is a game-changer in K-beauty, and I’m so proud to be part of its journey."

Rohit Khemmka shared his enthusiasm on his win, stating, "At WildGlow, we deliver instant glow and visible results from the first use. Loved by Gen Z, middle-aged, and older people alike, we’re India’s favorite for making glowing skin easy, effortless, and perfect for today’s fast-paced life. This award reflects our dedication to excellence and empowering people through beauty. We aim to create products that boost confidence and celebrate individuality. With our upcoming launches, we’re excited to continue leading the K-beauty revolution in India."

Rapidly emerging as one of India's premier K-beauty brands, WildGlow is acclaimed for delivering immediate and reliable results through its innovative and futuristically formulated Korean skincare. The brand enjoys immense popularity among Gen Z consumers and beauty influencers across social media platforms. Their viral sensations Overnight Mask for Glowing Skin, Invisible Collagen Mask For Anti-Ageing and Overnight Acne Relief Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches With Salicylic Acid have to be constantly restalked. WildGlow is now venturing into Korean haircare, promising products that deliver quick and effective results similar to their Korean skincare line that embodies the principle of the ‘Future of Skincare’. This expansion is said to create a splash in the Indian market, setting the stage for the 'Future of Haircare.' The upcoming haircare collection has already generated buzz among loyal customers of the brand, and is part of the company's ambitious plan to introduce 15 new products this year.

The Super Feminine Awards that evening in Mumbai also celebrated feminism and creativity, with celebrity jury member Angela Khanna enhancing the event's grandeur. WildGlow's recognition underscores its leadership in the Korean beauty sector, captivating audiences across all age groups. Committed to quality and innovation, WildGlow is set to make significant strides in India's beauty industry with its forthcoming initiatives.

To explore WildGlow's exceptional K-beauty products and stay updated on upcoming launches, visit www.wildglow.in.