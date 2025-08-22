Royal Sundaram marks 25 years of trust, care, and innovation in insurance

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, India’s first private sector general insurer, today celebrates a significant milestone - 25 years of serving customers with protection, care, and innovation.

From being the first private general insurer licensed in 2000 to becoming a trusted name for millions across the country, Royal Sundaram’s journey reflects a consistent commitment to simplifying insurance and making it more accessible. Over the years, the company has introduced several industry-first initiatives, pioneered bancassurance partnerships, strengthened claims processes with speed and empathy, and embraced digital-first platforms to make every customer interaction seamless.

In these two and a half decades, Royal Sundaram has protected more than 2 crore customers across motor, health, travel, home, and commercial insurance. Behind the numbers lies a simple promise: to stand by customers when they need protection the most.

For many, Royal Sundaram means:

Trust and heritage – backed by the Sundaram Finance Group’s values and Ageas’s global expertise.

Simplicity – insurance that is easy to buy, renew, and claim when there is a need.

Care – transparent products designed to safeguard what matters most.

Digital convenience with a human touch – technology that empowers, supported by people who listen and respond.

Voices from Leadership

Mr. Harsha Viji, vice chairman, Sundaram Finance, said, “Royal Sundaram’s 25-year journey reflects the values we at Sundaram Finance hold dear – trust, transparency, and long-term relationships. We are proud to see how the company has built on these values to become a preferred insurer for millions of Indians. As part of the larger Sundaram family, we remain committed to continuing to support our customers and policyholders with their Insurance needs.”

Mr. Filip Coremans, managing director (Asia), Ageas Group, said, “Ageas has been a proud partner in Royal Sundaram’s growth story. Over the years, we have seen the company consistently innovate and adapt to customer needs in one of the fastest-growing insurance markets. Together, we look forward to continuing our shared mission of delivering protection and peace of mind to customers.”

Mr. Vedanarayanan Seshadri (Veda), Managing director of Royal Sundaram, said, “This milestone is a celebration of the trust our customers, partners, and employees have placed in us. For 25 years, Royal Sundaram has stood for innovation, reliability, and care. We also acknowledge the pivotal role of the regulator, whose steady guidance has supported the industry’s progress and enabled us to serve our customers better. As we look ahead, our focus will remain on delivering customer-centric solutions powered by digital transformation and a human touch.”

Looking ahead, the next chapter of Royal Sundaram will focus on deepening its presence in retail and commercial segments, creating more phygital experiences that blend personal trust with digital convenience, leveraging AI and advanced analytics for personalized protection, and strengthening ESG initiatives that deliver lasting impact for communities we serve and the environment.

About Royal Sundaram

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, part of the Sundaram Finance Group with Ageas as its strategic partner, is one of India’s leading general insurance companies with a legacy of 25 years. Its comprehensive portfolio spans motor, health, personal accident, travel, home, and commercial insurance. Guided by the vision to make insurance simple, accessible, and reliable, Royal Sundaram continues to redefine protection for the modern era.