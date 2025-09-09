Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate redefines recognition: A first-of-its-kind tribute to channel partners at Vanaha, Pune

In a first for India’s real estate industry, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) hosted a landmark recognition ceremony at its flagship township Vanaha, Pune, to celebrate the exceptional contributions of 60 top-performing Channel Partners (CPs). Their success and commitment have been instrumental in shaping Vanaha into one of Pune’s most sought-after townships.

Taking cues from iconic global traditions of immortalizing names and contributions — from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the names of soldiers etched on India Gate — Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate reimagined this spirit of timeless recognition in its own way. The result is The Wings of Vanaha: a bespoke installation created as a lasting tribute to its partners.

Each Channel Partner received a handcrafted metal leaf engraved with their name, which they placed on the installation designed in the form of the Vanaha emblem. Collectively, these leaves now stand as a living symbol of growth, trust, and shared legacy — one that will remain an enduring part of Vanaha.

“Our Channel Partners are the roots of our growth story,” said Mr. Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate. “This installation is not just an acknowledgment, but a symbol of how deeply their efforts are intertwined with Vanaha’s journey. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for collaboration in the real estate industry.”

The ceremony concluded with a celebratory toast, marking not just milestone achievements but also the spirit of partnership that defines Vanaha’s success.

Vanaha by Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is among the largest integrated developments in Pune, renowned for its thoughtfully designed spaces and amenities. The Wings of Vanaha reflects Shapoorji Palloni Real Estate’s ongoing commitment to nurturing long-term partnerships, while continuing to raise the bar in design, quality, and community building across its landmark projects

