Shreyas Media (A division of Aadhyasree Infotainment) appointed as the exclusive advertising agency for maha kumbh mela 2025

Shreyas Media, a prominent division of Aadhyasree Infotainment, is proud to announce that it has secured the exclusive advertising rights for the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This marks a monumental milestone for Shreyas Media, reinforcing its position as one of India’s most innovative and trusted agencies in the media and event management industry.

As the exclusive advertising agency for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Shreyas Media will provide unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with millions of attendees at the world’s largest spiritual gathering. The event, set to take place in Prayagraj, is expected to attract over 50 crore visitors over its 45-day span and offers brands a unique platform to showcase their messages to a diverse and expansive audience.

Innovative advertising solutions

Shreyas Media has developed a range of groundbreaking advertising formats designed to maximize brand visibility and engagement during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The company’s advertising solutions include:

Hoardings : Strategically positioned in high-traffic zones for optimal visibility.

Gantry/Box Gate Advertising : Eye-catching 4-sided branding at key entry and exit points.

Electric Pole Branding : High-impact, cost-effective advertising along major pathways.

Sky Balloon Advertising : Aerial displays visible from miles away for maximum attention.

Activation Zones : Interactive spaces for product demonstrations and live experiences.

Charging Point Advertising : Functional and highly visible branding at charging stations.

Watch Tower Advertising: Elevated branding ensuring visibility from long distances.

About Shreyas Media

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and Chairman G. Srinivas Rao, Shreyas Media has built a reputation for delivering innovative, impactful branding solutions across a range of high-profile events. With a proven track record of successfully executing over 2,500 events and campaigns, Shreyas Media has become a leader in the field of media and event management. The company’s success is driven by its deep understanding of market dynamics and its ability to create engaging, culturally resonant campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.

A visionary approach to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

G. Srinivas Rao, also known as Shreyas Srinivas, has been the driving force behind Shreyas Media’s success. His ability to blend creativity with strategic execution has been key to the company’s achievements. By leveraging Shreyas Media’s extensive expertise and cutting-edge strategies, the agency is set to redefine the advertising landscape at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, providing brands with a one-of-a-kind platform for visibility and engagement.

Exclusive benefits for partners

Exclusive Rights : Shreyas Media’s partnership with the Prayagraj Mela Authority ensures premium access to prime advertising locations.

Rural Audience Reach : Expertise in targeting semi-urban and rural audiences, unlocking untapped markets.

Innovative Campaigns: Shreyas Media’s campaigns combine cultural resonance with modern advertising techniques to create lasting impressions.

Innovative advertising formats for maximum impact

Shreyas Media’s approach to advertising at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 integrates traditional media formats with digital solutions. Available inventory includes:

These diverse formats provide a powerful combination of high visibility and cultural relevance, ensuring brands achieve significant exposure at this globally significant event.

Contact information:

For more information about advertising opportunities at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, please contact:

Shreyas Media

Phone: +91 84660 12345 | +91 9666 02 6666

Email: biz@shreyasgroup.net

Website: www.shreyasgroup.net

