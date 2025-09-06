Shreyas Media is gearing up for "The World’s Biggest Festive Carnival – Vijayawada Utsav"

Shreyas Media (A Registered Brand of Aadhyasree Infotainment), proudly known as Bharat’s No.1 Movie Events & Promotional Powerhouse, is once again preparing to redefine the scale of cultural celebrations. With a legacy of 14 years, over 3,000 events and 2,000 film promotions, Shreyas Media has evolved into a media ecosystem powerhouse – seamlessly integrating from logo design to digital marketing, large scale film events, media PR, brand launches, brand positioning, celebrity management, corporate events, weddings, in-film branding, endorsements, outdoor advertising, TV, print, FM, and ad film production.

From Pushpa 2: The Rule, KGF 2, War 2, Adipurush. Kalki, RRR, Kabzaa, Pushpa, Saaho, HanuMan, Kuberaa, Rajasaab, Mirai and beyond - Shreyas Media has crafted extraordinary Pan-Indian film events that not only captivate audiences but set benchmarks for the industry. With landmark contributions to government projects as well, the company positions itself not just as another media agency, but as a specialized, customized, and connected brand marketing powerhouse.

Landmark Achievement: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Earlier this year, Shreyas Media’s division Aadhyasree Infotainment played a pivotal role in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj, the world’s largest spiritual gathering. The company delivered:

A 4 lakh sq. ft. Amusement Park with a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Jhula rides, Meena Bazaar, and thematic food courts.

Exclusive advertising rights management, creating one of India’s largest-ever branding and visibility ecosystems.

A monumental Ram Mandir replica, executed in just 18 days with 1,000+ artisans and workers — hailed as a cultural and spiritual marvel.

These achievements demonstrated Shreyas Media’s ability to execute heritage-scale projects with both creative vision and operational excellence.

Enter Vijayawada Utsav 2025: The Next Big Cultural IP, The Worlds Biggest Festive Carnival

Now, the spotlight shifts to Andhra Pradesh. Vijayawada Utsav 2025, scheduled from September 22nd to October 2nd, 2025, is envisioned as the World’s Biggest Festive Carnival, projecting an anticipated 20 million footfalls across 11 days.

Vijayawada, with its iconic Kanaka Durga Temple and its deep-rooted Navaratri traditions, already attracts millions of devotees. Shreyas Media aims to elevate this devotion into a city-wide cultural spectacle, much like Mysore Dussehra or Varanasi’s Ganga Mahotsav — but at a larger, more integrated scale.

Festival Highlights:

Punnami Ghat – Drone shows, boat races, dandiya nights, fireworks, flea markets, water sports, and food courts.

Thummalapalli Kalakshetram – Classical and devotional programs, Kuchipudi ballets, pravachanams, and traditional rituals.

Gollapudi Exhibition Grounds – Youth-driven concerts, film promotions, celebrity acts, global village concepts, and brand activations.

Citywide Carnival Vibes – Street walks, Vijayawada Idol, Miss Vijayawada, Swachhathon, Marathon, Yoga, and helicopter rides.

The festival will go under the slogan: “One City, One Celebration” – a Society for Vibrant Vijayawada initiative in association with Government of Andhra Pradesh, executed in partnership with Shreyas Media.

Brand & Economic Impact

Vijayawada Utsav is not just a festival, it is a high-impact branding opportunity.

20 Million+ Footfalls across 11 days.

360° Brand Visibility – Hoardings, barricades, LED vans, sky balloons, kiosks, and stage branding.

Direct Consumer Engagement – Flea markets, food zones, contests, CSR activations, and experience booths.

Media Multiplier Effect – TV, FM, print, digital, and influencer-driven viral reels.

Economic Upliftment – Seasonal employment for thousands, revenue for local hotels, transport, retail, artisans, and tourism.

For national and regional brands, Vijayawada Utsav offers a one-of-a-kind platform to associate with heritage, devotion, and celebration, while ensuring long-term cultural recall value.

From Kumbh Mela to Vijayawada Utsav – Proven Credentials

Having delivered at the Kumbh Mela 2025, where scale, spirituality, and brand integration converged, Shreyas Media now brings the same credibility, execution strength, and marketing innovation to Vijayawada Utsav.

Speaking about the vision, Shreyas Srinivas, managing director of Shreyas Media, emphasized:

“Our ambition with Vijayawada Utsav is not just to create another event, but to craft a cultural legacy for Andhra Pradesh. With government partnerships, corporate participation, and public involvement, this Utsav is poised to become one of India’s most iconic annual festivals.”

As preparations accelerate, Vijayawada Utsav 2025 (One City One Celebration) stands out as a fusion of tradition and modernity, a festival where devotion meets entertainment, and where local pride scales into a global narrative.

For brands, audiences, and stakeholders alike, this is more than a celebration – it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be part of Andhra Pradesh’s cultural transformation.

For sponsorships, partnerships & brand integrations:

Email:biz@shreyasgroup.net

Phone: +91 7993026464

Web:www.shreyasgroup.net | www.vijayawadautsav.com