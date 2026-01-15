Shriram Finance celebrates Pongal through ‘Thangamaana Thodakkam’, a story of golden beginnings

Shriram Finance has rolled out a festive film for Pongal that uses cultural insight as a marketing lever to communicate belief as the foundation of financial decision-making. Titled Thangamaana Thodakkam, the film draws from the festival’s association with renewal and progress, aligning seasonal emotion with a long-term brand idea of enabling new beginnings.

Set within a close-knit Tamil household, the narrative follows Thangam, a young woman whose steady conviction nudges her father towards restarting his business journey. From a communication standpoint, the film relies on familiar domestic settings and everyday choices, positioning belief as a functional motivator rather than an abstract emotional cue. This grounded storytelling approach keeps the message accessible and credible.

The central idea taps into a key behavioural insight relevant to India’s family-run enterprises and small businesses. Financial action, when driven by belief, is framed as future-oriented planning instead of short-term expenditure. By anchoring this thought in Pongal’s symbolism of hope and forward movement, the brand connects financial products with culturally familiar milestones.

While deeply rooted in Tamil culture, Thangamaana Thodakkam is structured to scale beyond regional boundaries. The emphasis on family encouragement mirrors a wider Indian reality, where collective support often shapes decisions around education, entrepreneurship and business expansion. This balance between local specificity and national relevance strengthens the campaign’s reach.

Within the broader marketing narrative, the film reinforces Shriram Gold Loans’ positioning as a dependable partner for first steps towards growth. As part of Shriram Finance’s festive outreach, the campaign extends Pongal greetings to audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond, using storytelling to sustain brand recall during a high-attention cultural moment.

The film is available on YouTube and across Shriram Finance’s social media platforms and is being amplified as part of its Pongal communication under the hashtag #ThangamaanaThodakkam.