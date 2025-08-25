Shriram Finance’s Onam film captures Kerala’s love for gold

Shriram Finance has released a short film for Onam that has quickly become a social media talking point in Kerala. Rooted in the state’s timeless relationship with gold, the film uses nostalgia and emotion to showcase the festival’s spirit of prosperity and togetherness.

Advertisment

The campaign draws on Kerala’s cultural symbolism of gold, which goes beyond its monetary value to represent memories, traditions and aspirations. The brand’s narrative builds on this sentiment, using the pun “May your Onam be of Gold” to tie cultural authenticity with festive optimism.

Audiences have responded strongly to the campaign. Within days of launch, the film found its way into WhatsApp groups, family chats and community pages, prompting organic circulation and widespread engagement. Viewers have praised its relatability and the seamless way it integrates cultural motifs into storytelling.

From a marketing perspective, the film demonstrates how emotion-led narratives can outperform overt brand promotions, particularly during festivals where consumer sentiment is high. Shriram Finance’s presence in the film is understated, with gold loans positioned as an enabler of family aspirations rather than the focal point of the message.

The production features familiar faces from Malayalam television and cinema, enhancing its resonance and ensuring greater recall across local audiences. The music, composed and voiced by Vineeth Sreenivasan, adds to the film’s emotional pull, reinforcing its festive mood.

Onam is a key season for brands in Kerala, with marketers leveraging the festival to strengthen emotional connections with consumers. For Shriram Finance, this campaign helps build cultural affinity by aligning its brand story with a deep-rooted tradition. At the same time, the initiative reflects a broader industry trend of brands increasingly favouring narrative-driven advertising to drive organic reach during festivals.

By celebrating Onam through a lens of family, prosperity and joy, the film positions itself as more than just a seasonal advertisement. It reinforces the role of storytelling as a powerful brand strategy in regional markets where cultural nuances drive consumer behaviour.