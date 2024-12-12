SpeakIn announces strategic partnership with Burson Malaysia to build greater value for brands in Malaysia

SpeakIn, Asia's largest platform for 1:1 coaching and group speaker sessions, has announced a strategic partnership with Burson Malaysia, a leading global communications and public relations firm. This collaboration aims to

set new benchmarks for excellence for organisations building brand and marketing events across Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership establishes SpeakIn as Burson’s exclusive speaker partner, ensuring that Burson’s clients have access to SpeakIn’s extensive global network of over 18,000 thought leaders, industry experts, and CXOs. As part of this collaboration, SpeakIn will offer the highest-quality speaker engagements for Burson clients in Malaysia providing access to key opinion leaders and experts in various fields. These discussions will drive meaningful conversations that redefine reputations as a competitive advantage for businesses and organisations.

Through this collaboration, SpeakIn and Burson will also explore new avenues to add value for their clients, including providing Burson's clients with preferential access to SpeakIn’s executive coaching platform, FindACoach™. Together, the two organisations aim to provide the most credible voices, through SpeakIn’s network of speakers and thought leaders, who will aid in amplifying brand values and narrative for clients in Malaysia. With this partnership Burson clients gain access to over 18,000 global

thought leaders, ensuring impactful and expert-driven conversations for events and media campaigns.

“Burson Malaysia’s ethos is exceptionally client centric. By joining forces with Burson, we are excited to bring expert-led, impactful conversations to brands across Malaysia,” said Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO of SpeakIn. “This partnership will provide our joint clients with the insights needed to build a growing competitive advantage through credible brand narratives.”

Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO of SpeakIn

“We are pleased to partner with SpeakIn to offer our clients in Malaysia a premium, curated speaker experience” said Justin Then, CEO of Burson Malaysia. “This collaboration will provide a platform for key opinion leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise, enhancing the value of our events and enabling brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences.”



