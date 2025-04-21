Swiggy and PivotRoots hit a six with hyper-personalised IPL campaign, powered by HockeyCurve!

Swiggy, in collaboration with its digital agency PivotRoots- a Havas Company, has once again redefined the IPL viewing experience with a dynamic and hyper-personalised campaign, leveraging HockeyCurve's innovative technology. This year's campaign, executed programmatically on DV360, delivered 20 distinct, real-time moments, captivating cricket enthusiasts across India with tailored offers and elevating the brand's engagement to new heights.

Swiggy, known for its innovative marketing strategies, recognised the power of real-time engagement during the IPL season. Partnering with PivotRoots, they aimed to create a campaign that resonated deeply with viewers, delivering relevant and timely offers based on live match events. This ambition was made possible through HockeyCurve's cutting-edge creative automation technology, which seamlessly integrates ads with live match data.

The campaign's success is attributed to Swiggy's strategic vision and PivotRoots' execution, which utilised HockeyCurve's creative automation platform to trigger personalised offers during 20 key moments of the matches. The campaign's standout offer of 66% off when a batsman hits a 6*, delivered incredible value to users during critical match events, while a consistent flow of INR 200 discounts* during other moments kept the audience engaged throughout the season.

Surbhi Johri, manager, media marketing (brand marketing) "IPL is more than just a sporting event; it’s a cultural moment. We wanted to be part of that excitement in a way that felt personal and timely. By tapping into real-time match action with PivotRoots and HockeyCurve, we delivered offers that were as thrilling as the game itself."

Fans can experience the dynamic ad showcase here: https://tinyurl.com/HockeyCurve

PivotRoots, Swiggy's trusted digital partner, played a pivotal role in conceptualising and executing this complex campaign. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and their ability to leverage technology effectively ensured that Swiggy's message reached the right audience at the right time.

Praveen Joshi, vice president, media, PivotRoots, said, “This campaign was a thrilling challenge — blending speed, scale, and personalisation. With Swiggy’s bold approach and HockeyCurve’s powerful tech, we turned live match moments into memorable brand interactions for millions of fans. We, at Pivotroots, were delighted to collaborate with HockeyCurve for this campaign."





HockeyCurve's technology provided the crucial backbone for this dynamic campaign, enabling Swiggy and PivotRoots to deliver personalised experiences at scale. This partnership highlights the power of technology in creating meaningful connections with consumers during high-impact events like the IPL.