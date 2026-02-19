Tata Power turns rooftop solar into an emotional proposition with ‘Yeh On Toh Quality Lifelong’

Breaking away from the category’s conventional focus on savings, subsidies and system specs, Tata Power, in partnership with Rediffusion, has launched an emotion- driven brand campaign for Tata Power Solaroof titled “Yeh On Toh Quality Lifelong.”

The campaign positions rooftop solar not just as a utility purchase but as a long-term commitment grounded in trust, permanence and the assurance of the Tata name.

The campaign film was conceptualised by Rediffusion, who crafted both the strategic foundation and the creative expression. Led by Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion, the team brought to life a narrative that elevates rooftop solar into a meaningful, emotionally charged decision for Indian homeowners.

At the heart of the narrative lies a deeply Indian truth: our homes—and the decisions that shape them—are made for life. If relationships, responsibilities and trust endure across generations, then the energy system powering the home should too.

With this perspective, the campaign reframes rooftop solar from an engineering choice to an emotional one, inviting families to see it as a lifelong asset that safeguards both their home and their future.

Underpinned by strong proof points—25-year module warranty, 3.5 lakh+ installations, 4.4 GW+ rooftop capacity, and up to 80% savings on electricity bills—the campaign strikes a balance between emotional resonance and credibility.

The message becomes especially relevant as India fast-tracks decentralized renewable adoption, supported by the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to solarize one crore households. Tata Power’s campaign reinforces the brand’s role as a trusted partner in this national movement toward clean energy.

In a crowded renewable energy marketplace, “Yeh On Toh Quality Lifelong” distinguishes Tata Power Solaroof as more than a power solution—it becomes a promise of longevity, rooted in quality and backed by the legacy of Tata.