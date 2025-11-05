The must-have add-ons every new car owner should consider before taking delivery

Your first drive is exciting, but the smart work happens before you collect the keys. Set up your new car insurance so it suits Indian roads and your daily routine. Treat the base policy as the foundation, and choose add-ons as the extra protection that keeps repairs straightforward and costs in check when something goes wrong.

Build on the Right Base

If a policy only meets legal needs, it won’t do much for your own car. For a brand-new purchase, comprehensive insurance is the sensible starting point because it protects your vehicle against accidental damage, theft, fire and common natural disasters while also covering third-party liabilities.

Add-Ons That Actually Help When it Matters

Choose these practical covers to plug common gaps, reduce out-of-pocket costs, and make claims quicker and easier when things go wrong.

Zero Depreciation Cover

Standard claims apply depreciation on parts such as plastic, rubber and fibre. A zero depreciation cover removes those deductions on eligible parts, so the repair invoice feels a lot lighter. For a new car where you prefer genuine parts and a neat finish, this add-on earns its place. Policies may cap claims or exclude specific items, so give the wording a quick read.

Engine Protection

Flooded underpasses, basement parking during a downpour, and an unnoticed oil leak any of these can damage internal components and are often treated as consequential loss. Engine protection steps in for water ingression, hydrostatic lock and similar mishaps that a base policy may not fully cover.

Return to Invoice (RTI)

If the car is stolen or declared a total loss, a basic payout ties back to the insured value, which is usually lower than what you paid. Return to Invoice closes that gap by linking the settlement to the invoice value and, in many cases, registration duties and road tax. When you’ve just invested in a new vehicle, that difference is worth safeguarding.

Roadside Assistance (RSA)

A flat on an expressway, a drained battery in a mall basement, a misplaced key on a late evening, roadside assistance sends help. Expect towing, minor on-site fixes and similar support. It’s inexpensive, and it keeps minor obstacles from ruining a workday or weekend drive.

Consumables Cover

Repair bills aren’t only about significant parts. Engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, bolts and washers can add up, and they’re often excluded under standard terms. A consumables cover tidies up those little line items so the claim feels closer to truly cashless.

No-Claim Bonus (NCB) Protect

You earn a discount at renewal for claim-free years. One unavoidable claim can set that progress back. NCB Protect helps preserve the discount even after an allowed claim, keeping future premiums steadier and avoiding the “should I claim or not?” question.

Tyre and Alloy Protection

Indian roads can be unkind to sidewalls and rims. A tyre protection add-on covers accidental damage that a base plan may not fully address. Handy for daily commuters, highway regulars, and anyone driving on patchy stretches.

How to Choose Without Overspending

Select add-ons that match your routes, parking and daily use so you cover real risks without paying for extras you will never need.

Map Cover to Your Routine

Choose add-ons that match where you drive, how often you travel, and where you park, so you pay only for the coverage you actually need.

Navigate dense traffic with frequent bumper nudges? Zero depreciation cover or bumper-to-bumper cover earns its keep.

Do long inter-city runs? Pair RSA with tyre protection and consumables cover.

Drive a feature-rich or higher-value model? Add Return to Invoice, zero depreciation, and NCB protection to preserve value and keep renewals predictable.

Read the Small Print

Pointers:

Check any limits on claim count for zero dep.

Confirm what “engine protection” includes: water ingression, hydrostatic lock, leaks, and whether electronics are within scope.

Ask about deductibles so there are no awkward surprises at the counter.

Pre-Delivery Prep: A Quick Run-Through

Here are a few pointers:

Ensure the base plan is comprehensive insurance if you intend to stack add-ons.

Verify the exact add-on names on the schedule: zero depreciation cover, engine protection, Return to Invoice, roadside assistance, NCB protect, and any others you want.

Save soft copies on your phone and share them with anyone else who will drive the car.

Common Slip-Ups to Avoid

Here are a few pointers:

Over-stacking: Choose add-ons that reflect how and where you drive; skip the rest.

Ignoring exclusions: Even bumper-to-bumper cover has boundaries; know them.

Choosing by price alone: A modest step-up in premium for the right mix can make claim day calm and straightforward.

Final Thoughts

Treat new car insurance as an integral part of the purchase. Begin with a comprehensive cover and refine it with add-ons suited to your driving pattern, local conditions and parking. Finalise the policy before delivery so you leave the showroom secure and well prepared.