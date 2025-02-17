The Palash Project: A design-led initiative for social impact

DesignAnswers has collaborated with the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), established by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), to create the identity and essence of The Palash Project—a social impact initiative aimed at uplifting local communities through education and creativity.

The initiative is designed to foster collective contributions from individuals and organisations toward meaningful social change. With a vision to inspire and empower, The Palash Project aligns with BIAL’s broader commitment to community engagement and sustainable development.

A design approach with purpose

DesignAnswers was tasked with crafting the initiative’s branding, ensuring that every element reflected its mission. The name ‘Palash’ was chosen, drawing inspiration from the vibrant Palash flower, known as the "flame of the forest," symbolising creativity, knowledge, and wisdom.

Beyond visual identity, DesignAnswers curated experiences and merchandise that embody the initiative’s spirit. A key highlight includes the transformation of children’s art into purposeful products, reinforcing the project’s commitment to education and empowerment.

Collaboration for impact

Speaking about the partnership, Shalini Rao, chief marketing officer, Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “We are excited with the outcome of the Palash Project, a result of a combined creative effort. Working alongside DesignAnswers has been a good experience, as they understand the essence of what we aimed to achieve. Together, we have crafted something meaningful for the communities that our Airport serves”

Praneeta Kumar Shringi, co-founder, DesignAnswers, added, “At DesignAnswers, we feel immense pride in having contributed to an initiative that seeks to create long-term change. But more than pride, we feel gratitude — for the trust placed in us and for the chance to use our craft to make a difference.”

As the initiative unfolds, The Palash Project is expected to inspire further collaborations, highlighting the potential of design in driving social impact.





