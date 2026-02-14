The rise of Rawbare: Can this Indian brand compete with global eyewear labels?

India’s eyewear market is expanding beyond prescription use into lifestyle and fashion. Rising disposable income, higher UV awareness, and strong D2C adoption have created space for focused, digitally native brands.

Rawbare is positioning itself within this shift. The brand operates in the affordable premium segment and is building its growth on data, product discipline, and controlled expansion.

The question is not whether Rawbare can imitate global labels. The real question is whether it can compete through efficiency, growth metrics, and customer retention.

Market Context: Why This Segment Is Attractive

The Indian consumer is changing:

Buyers compare features before brand names

Value per rupee matters more than logo visibility

Multiple-pair ownership is increasing

D2C trust has improved significantly

This creates opportunity for brands that deliver consistent quality at rational pricing.

Global eyewear labels still dominate the luxury segment. The value-premium category remains open for brands with strong execution.

Rawbare’s Growth: Year-on-Year Performance

Rawbare’s growth trajectory reflects disciplined scaling rather than short-term spikes.

FY24–25 Performance

300% growth in customer acquisition

Approximately 10% repeat customer rate

This phase focused on expansion of first-time buyers and market penetration. The priority was awareness and product adoption.

FY25–26 (Year-to-Date)

150% growth compared to the previous year

20% repeat customer rate

The increase in repeat rate from 10% to 20% signals improving customer trust and product satisfaction.

This shift indicates movement from acquisition-led growth to retention-supported growth. For any consumer brand, repeat rate expansion is a stronger long-term indicator than top-line spikes alone.

Rawbare’s Approach to Competing with Global Labels

Rawbare does not attempt to compete on luxury positioning. Its strategy is based on three pillars:

1. Controlled Pricing Model

No heavy retail overhead

Lean D2C structure

Reduced dependency on expensive endorsements

This allows pricing that remains accessible without compressing margins excessively.

2. Product Discipline

Rawbare focuses on:

UV-protected lenses suited for Indian sunlight

Balanced frame thickness for daily usability

Frame fit optimized for Indian face structures

Durable hinge mechanisms

Instead of launching excessive SKUs, the brand strengthens core categories such as versatile everyday frames.

Consistency improves repeat rate.

3. Margin-Conscious Scaling

The brand prioritizes:

Sustainable customer acquisition

Inventory control

Gradual SKU expansion

Focus on operational efficiency

This protects unit economics and reduces risk during growth phases.

Competing with Global Eyewear Labels: What It Actually Means

Global brands operate with:

Premium perception

Established legacy

Higher pricing bands

Large offline distribution networks

Rawbare competes differently:

Faster trend response

Digital-first consumer engagement

Affordable premium pricing

Strong value-to-quality ratio

Competition does not require matching advertising budgets. It requires delivering better cost-to-performance value.

Founder’s Perspective

Founder and CEO Affan Ahmad explains the brand’s direction clearly:

“Rawbare’s focus has always been structured growth. In FY24–25, we concentrated on aggressive customer acquisition and expanded 300%. In the current financial year, we are seeing stronger retention, with repeat customers doubling to 20%. Competing with global labels is not about price wars. It is about building a product-driven brand that consumers trust enough to come back to.”

The emphasis remains on long-term brand building rather than short-term valuation optics.

What Rawbare Plans to Do Next

The next phase is focused on:

Increasing repeat customer rate further

Strengthening brand recall in the youth segment

Expanding product categories cautiously

Building offline presence strategically

Improving supply chain efficiency

Retention will remain a central metric. A 20% repeat rate provides a foundation. The goal is to strengthen lifetime value per customer rather than relying only on acquisition spikes.

Final Evaluation

Rawbare’s year-on-year growth reflects structured scaling:

Rapid acquisition in FY24–25

Stronger retention and 150% YTD growth in FY25–26

Global eyewear brands lead in prestige and legacy. Rawbare is building leverage through agility, pricing discipline, and improving repeat behavior.

In competitive consumer markets, sustained growth combined with rising retention is a stronger signal than brand visibility alone.

Rawbare’s rise is measurable.

Its ability to compete will depend on maintaining this growth discipline while strengthening brand trust at scale.