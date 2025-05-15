The story behind Vidopix and its founder: From family business to building the world's first video listening platform

Meet Atique Bandukwala, founder & CEO of Vidopix — the world's first video listening platform that is transforming how brands decode emotions, behaviors, and the hidden intent behind audience choices. But Atique’s story isn’t typical, and neither is Vidopix.

The Journey Behind the Breakthrough

Atique’s journey began not in a tech hub but inside his family’s traditional flooring business. For eight years, he steered operations with discipline, without LinkedIn, CRMs, or startup jargon. Yet, as AI and SaaS reshaped industries, Atique recognized he was being left behind. He exited his family business and restarted from scratch, facing multiple rejections for lacking corporate experience until a startup finally bet on his real-world instincts.

There, he mastered digital sales, lead sourcing, and startup dynamics. But his urge to create something truly meaningful never left him.

Where Vidopix Was Born

During his corporate years, Atique spotted a critical gap: While businesses increasingly leaned on video for feedback and storytelling, they were still stuck using outdated, text-based tools to analyze responses.

"What if we could truly listen to videos, not just watch them?" That powerful thought sparked Vidopix — the world's first video listening platform.

Vidopix: Listening Beyond the Screen

Recently featured by ANI India, The Print, and MSN, Vidopix was built on a bold belief: Video isn’t just a format; it is a language.

Vidopix enables brands, researchers, and innovators to decode emotions, behaviors, and hidden sentiment behind every video in minutes. It doesn’t just analyze what’s visible — it helps businesses understand the 'why' behind audience reactions.

Its flagship products include:

• InstaVidIQ: Upload any video or paste a URL to instantly decode behavior, sentiment, and hidden emotions. Plus, engage in 'Chat with your Video' to get direct insights.

• SurveyCine: Test marketing creatives by measuring authentic emotional responses before launch, ensuring campaigns resonate deeper.

With real-time emotion, behavior, and sentiment mapping, multilingual support across 250+ languages, a no-code drag-and-drop interface, and dynamic dashboards, Vidopix turns silent videos into smart decisions.

It is tailor-made for industries like FMCG, Retail, Media, Healthcare, and E-commerce.

Global Ambitions

While proudly built in India, Vidopix is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America. Its scalable enterprise framework and multilingual capabilities make it ready to empower forward-thinking organizations across the globe.

A Personal Revolution

For Atique, Vidopix is more than a platform. It is a personal revolution.

"This story belongs to every late bloomer who chose reinvention over resignation," he says.

From running a family business to building a world-first tech disruptor, his journey proves that innovation often comes from those who have experienced the world differently.

Ready to Listen to Your Videos?

Vidopix is now live and open for enterprise adoption. Demo requests are already pouring in from forward-thinking teams eager to decode the emotional intelligence hidden within their videos.

Because the future of communication isn’t just about what’s said. It is about what’s felt. And Vidopix is here to listen.

Explore more at: https://vidopix.com/

Email: contact@vidopix.comCall/WhatsApp: +91 8139976911