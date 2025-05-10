This Mother’s Day, Haier India shines a light on shared parenting and breaks gender bias through its heartwarming Mother’s Day campaign #BehindEveryMom

Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, is leading a powerful cultural conversation this Mother’s Day with its thought-provoking campaign, #BehindEveryMom. Through a heart-touching digital film, Haier India spotlights the story of a working mother whose journey is made possible not in spite of parenthood—but because of the support she receives in it.

At the heart of the campaign is a message India needs to hear more often: raising a child should never fall on one set of shoulders alone. The thought for this campaign stems from a simple idea - women are superheroes, they are acing the professional field and being the best mother to their child, how do they do it? The answer was right here - it's the Dads who stepped in to fill their shoes. Haier taps into this shifting cultural landscape of urban India, where equal parenting is becoming more accepted, making the campaign resonate deeply with modern families.

Through its heartwarming campaign video, Haier celebrates the real-life super moms within its own organization who are reshaping the narrative of modern motherhood. These women are not navigating parenthood alone but by their side are husbands who are redefining what true support looks like, stepping into parenting roles with care and intention. This partnership allows mothers to lead, grow, and thrive without compromise. By capturing these authentic stories, the campaign reflects a quiet yet powerful shift unfolding in Indian households, where ambition is not sacrificed but empowered through shared responsibility.

Built on its philosophy of More Creation, More Possibilities, Haier is reshaping what home life can look like in 2025. With smart solutions that adapt to users, Haier isn’t just making chores easier—it’s making dreams more achievable for every parent, every day. As families redefine their roles, Haier continues to enable and support this shift with innovation built for real life.

From AI-powered ACs that adjust to your life, to self-cleaning washing machines that reduce chore loads, to smart refrigerators that learn your habits—Haier’s connected innovations are designed to do one thing: empower modern families by simplifying everyday living.

#BehindEveryMom isn’t just a tribute. It’s a wake-up call that says raising a family should never be hers alone. Rooted in deep cultural insight, the campaign reflects a generational shift—urban families choosing empathy over expectation, balance over burnout, and shared responsibility over outdated roles.

This Mother’s Day, Haier isn’t just recognizing the strength of mothers—it’s championing the shared strength of families who are rewriting what parenthood looks like in 2025. Because behind every mom chasing her dreams, there’s someone choosing to walk beside her.