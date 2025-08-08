Top 6 Trading apps in India offering free research and analysis

In today’s fast-paced markets, having the right trading app can make a real difference, especially if it goes beyond order execution to offer research-backed insights. For many investors, access to free research and stock analysis tools is essential for making informed decisions. Fortunately, several trading apps in India now provide these features without extra charges. From expert recommendations to real-time market trends, these apps aim to empower you with the right knowledge. This article highlights six top trading apps in Indiathat offer free research and analysis, helping both seasoned traders and beginners stay ahead.

1. Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo is a great trading app from Kotak Securities, designed for investors who want an intuitive platform backed by reliable research. Built with a mobile-first approach, Neo combines the legacy and trust of Kotak with advanced features tailored to today’s traders’ needs. What makes Kotak Neo stand out is its features like Trade from charts which helps you place orders directly from the chart, and Strategy Bot, a trading tool that simplifies the creation and execution of options strategies. The app provides:

Margin trading facility (MTF) available at 4x leverage



Trade directly from live market charts



Access to daily trading calls from Kotak’s research team

Payoff Analyzer tool to analyse your F&O open positions

Customised price alerts to track stock movements automatically

If you are looking for stock recommendations today, Kotak Neo highlights trending stocks based on market movements and analyst views without charging for access. By integrating smart tools with expert advice, Kotak Neo supports investors at every stage, making it one of the top trading apps in India for research-backed investing.

2. Nuvama Wealth

Nuvama Wealth (formerly Edelweiss Broking) offers a feature-rich trading app that caters to both beginners and seasoned traders. It delivers free research and trading recommendations directly in the app, making it one of the key contenders among trading apps in India. Here is what Nuvama Wealth’s app brings to the table:

Live market charts and in-depth technical analysis

Customised watchlists with real-time price alerts

Market news updates, block deal alerts and global macro coverage

Free research calls and reports, spanning short-, mid- and long-term recommendations

With its balance of strong analytics, real-time market intelligence and stock recommendations, the Nuvama Wealth app is a good choice for anyone seeking a smart, well-rounded trading platform.

3. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is one of India’s well-established trading apps, offering a comprehensive platform. Known for its all-in-one approach that links banking, trading and demat accounts, it provides seamless access for both new and experienced investors. Here is what it offers:

Free stock recommendations and research ideas

In-depth research reports authored by expert analysts,

Live market charts and technical indicators,

Real-time market news, block-deal alerts and a heatmap feature to help spot market movements

ICICI Direct combines expert research with a robust analysis toolkit and user-friendly navigation. This makes it a popular choice among trading apps in India for those who want both guidance and control in their investment journey.

4 . Angel One

Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) has evolved into a powerful app that combines trading, research and advisory tools, making it a standout choice among the trading apps in India. Here is what it offers:

Angel top picks and intraday/short-term/long-term advisory



Comprehensive market research reports

Advanced charts integrated with 100+ technical indicators

Portfolio analyser and live market scans, helping you track performance and spot trends

By combining free, systematic recommendations with technical tools, Angel One empowers both new and experienced investors, earning its place among the popular trading apps in India for research-backed decision-making.

5. RIISE by Motilal Oswal

RIISE by Motilal Oswal (formerly named MO‑Investor) is tailored for investors who value expert research and a rich investment ecosystem. Grounded in Motilal Oswal’s strong legacy, the app provides free stock recommendations and research tools, making it a research-driven trading app in India. Here is what it offers:

Daily recommendations on more than 500 stocks,

Comprehensive research reports on stocks and sectors

Advanced charting and real-time analytics

One‑click SIPs, portfolio curation, IPO tracking and integrated learning modules

Featuring a combination of extensive free research, multi-asset coverage and educational tools, RIISE positions itself as a popular trading app for investors who want depth and structure in their investment decision-making.

6. 5paisa

5paisa is a budget-friendly trading app that offers solid research and analysis tools without compromising on quality. Designed for retail investors who want cost-effective access to market insights, it is widely recognised for its free recommendations and smart features. Here is what it offers:

A list of top 5 “Stocks to Buy Today” ideas





Regular notifications like morning market notes, sector updates and buy/sell tips





Charts are powered by TradingView and ChartIQ





Customisable watchlists with live tracking to easily monitor preferred stocks and indices

With its combination of free advisory calls, deep technical tools and broker-grade analytics, 5paisa is counted among trading apps that are suitable for both entry-level and pro investors.

Wrapping Up

Choosing the right trading app is not just about ease of use but also about having access to reliable research and timely market insights. For investors in India, several trading apps now offer free stock recommendations, technical analysis tools and expert commentary, making it easier to make informed decisions without paying extra.

Whether you are a first-time trader or someone looking to refine your strategies, apps like Kotak Neo, Nuvama Wealth, ICICI Direct, Angel One, RIISE and 5paisa provide a strong combination of features. From daily ideas to in-depth sector reports, each of these platforms supports investors with accessible and actionable information.