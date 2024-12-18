Ultimate checklist: Key features to look for in your two-wheeler insurance

Zurich Kotak General Insurance, an insurer shares an ultimate checklist of key features to look for in two-wheeler insurance. The importance of two-wheeler insurance cannot be overstated as the number of two-wheeler owners continues to grow in India. A comprehensive two-wheeler insurance can provide financial protection, in the event of an accident or other unforeseen circumstances. However, selecting the right insurance can be a challenging task.

Advertisment

Why two-wheeler insurance is important?

Third-party liability two-wheeler insurance is mandatory in India as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Riding a two-wheeler can be risky and accidents can result in serious injuries or even death. A comprehensive two-wheeler insurance can provide financial protection to riders, in the event of an accident or other unforeseen circumstances.

Key features to consider in two-wheeler insurance

While buying two-wheeler insurance, there are several key features to consider. Here are some of the most important:

Coverage for third-party liabilities: A comprehensive two-wheeler insurance should provide coverage for third-party liability, including bodily injury or death, and property damage.

Own damage cover: Own damage cover provides financial protection in the event of damage to your two-wheeler, due to an accident or other unforeseen circumstances.

Personal accident cover: Personal accident cover provides financial protection in the event of accidental death or disability.

Comprehensive cover: Comprehensive cover provides financial protection against a range of risks, including accidents, theft, fire, and natural disasters.

Deductible: Deductibles refer to the amount that you must pay out of pocket in the event of a claim.

Claim settlement ratio: The claim settlement ratio refers to the percentage of claims that are settled by the insurer. Look for insurer with high claim settlement ratio.

Customer support: Look for insurer with 24/7 customer support, to ensure that you can get help when you need it.

Insurer reputation: Finally, look for insurer with a good reputation, to ensure that you can trust them to provide reliable coverage.



To wrap up

Choosing the right two-wheeler insurance can be challenging, but following this ultimate checklist, will help to ensure that you get the coverage you need. Remember to look for two-wheeler insurance that provide comprehensive coverage, including third-party liabilities, own damage cover, personal accident cover, and comprehensive cover.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company got its new name ‘’Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited’’ in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group’s 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.