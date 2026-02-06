Uncle Peter’s Pancakes crosses 100 outlets across India

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes, India’s leading pancake-focused QSR brand, has reached a landmark milestone with the expansion to 100+ outlets nationwide. With 110 outlets fully operational and 40 more in the final stages of setup, the brand continues its mission to redefine the pancake culture across the country.

From One Outlet in Bangalore to a National Presence

Founded in December 2019 in Bangalore, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes began as a simple idea—to bring international pancake culture to the Indian food scene. Within just a few years, this vision has translated into a thriving network of outlets spread across more than 40 cities in India.

Built on the foundation of quality, innovation, and a passion for pancakes, the brand has grown from a cozy café to a recognizable name in the casual dining and QSR segment.

A Brand That Celebrates Pancakes and More

While pancakes are at the heart of its menu, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes offers much more. Its diverse offerings include waffles, shakes, specialty coffee, and savory dishes—designed to cater to a wide range of palates and preferences.

Every outlet reflects a warm, contemporary aesthetic, creating a space that appeals to students, working professionals, and families alike. Whether for breakfast, an afternoon treat, or a quick bite, the brand provides an all-day dining experience that customers keep coming back to.

Rapid Expansion Through a Scalable Model

The brand’s franchise-led growth model has played a critical role in this milestone. With comprehensive support systems for partners, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes has enabled rapid expansion while maintaining consistency in service, design, and quality across all locations.

This plug-and-play approach has attracted a wide network of franchise partners, helping the brand scale swiftly without compromising on its standards.

Consistency, Creativity, and Customer-Centricity

What sets Uncle Peter’s Pancakes apart is its unwavering commitment to quality and experience. Each recipe is carefully developed to deliver global flavors with a local touch, ensuring that the brand’s identity remains fresh and relatable to Indian consumers.

The brand also focuses heavily on training, design uniformity, and customer service—ensuring that whether you visit an outlet in Bangalore or in Kolkata, you receive the same delightful experience.

What Lies Ahead

With 50 more outlets soon to open, the next phase of growth will see the brand entering new territories and deepening its presence in high-potential markets. Plans are also underway to introduce more tech-integrated experiences, expand the menu further, and strengthen the franchise network.

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes aims to continue growing in both metro cities and emerging markets, cementing its position as a modern, high-potential brand in India’s vibrant F&B landscape.

A Milestone That Reflects More Than Numbers

Reaching 100 outlets is more than just a business achievement—it reflects a growing customer base that has embraced the concept of a dedicated pancake QSR. Uncle Peter’s Pancakes is not just serving food; it’s building a culture around comfort, flavor, and innovation.

As it looks ahead, the brand remains focused on delivering consistent value and unique experiences to its customers—one pancake at a time.