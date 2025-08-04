What does travel insurance really cover? Everything you need to know

Travelling is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do; whether it be a family vacation, solo adventure, work trip, or study abroad. While you will have great memories, sometimes you may also hit some unexpected problems.
Picture this—your flight has been cancelled just before take-off, your suitcase/s get lost at a busy airport, or worse, you get sick in a foreign country where you don't understand the language or the local hospitals. All of these situations could be frightening, stressful, and potentially very expensive.
This is where travel insurance comes in. Travel insurance is meant to be a protection, like a shield around your trip. Travel insurance helps you to deal with an unexpected problem along the way—large or small. It covers travel-related issues such as medical emergencies, lost bags, flight delays, and cancellation of reservations.
In this article, we will explore what travel insurance covers, how it works, who should purchase it, and what to look for when opting for a plan.
What Is Travel Insurance?
Travel insurance is like a safety shield for your trip. It helps you if something goes wrong while travelling.
It can pay for:
Doctor and hospital bills
Lost or delayed bags
Cancelled or delayed flights
And much more
There are different types of travel insurance. If you’re taking a short trip (like a holiday or business trip), a single trip travel insurance plan is enough.
What Does Travel Insurance Cover?
Let’s look at the main things that most travel insurance plans cover. Not all policies are the same, so it’s good to read the details before buying.
1. Medical Expenses
If you fall sick or have an accident during your trip, travel insurance will pay for your treatment. This can include:
Doctor visits
Hospital stay
Surgery (if needed)
Medicines and medical tests
Why it’s important: In many countries, even a small hospital visit can cost a lot. This cover saves you money.
2. Emergency Medical Evacuation
If the local hospital isn’t good enough, and you need to be taken to a better hospital or back home to India, this cover helps.
It pays for:
Ambulance
Air ambulance or helicopter
Medical transport back to India
This is useful if you’re travelling to faraway places or remote areas.
3. Trip Cancellation or Shortening
Sometimes, you may need to cancel your trip before it starts. Or you may have to return early. Reasons could be:
You fall sick
Demise of family member
There’s a natural disaster at your destination
Your visa gets rejected
In such cases, travel insurance gives back the money you already paid for flights or hotels (if they are non-refundable).
4. Flight Delay or Missed Flights
If your flight is late or you miss your connecting flight, your insurance will help. It may cover:
Hotel stay while waiting
Meals during the delay
Booking another flight
This cover is very helpful during bad weather or technical issues.
5. Lost or Delayed Baggage
Sometimes your bags get delayed or lost by the airline. Travel insurance helps by:
Paying for basic items like clothes or toiletries while you wait
Giving you money for bags that are lost
Covering the value of things inside your luggage
There is a limit to how much you can claim, so it is important to check your policy.
6. Lost Passport or Travel Papers
Losing your passport abroad is scary. Travel insurance helps you by covering:
The cost of getting a new passport
Transport to the embassy
Help with local legal paperwork
This can save you a lot of stress.
7. Personal Accident Cover
In the unfortunate incident of your death or becoming disabled because of an accident during the trip, your family will get some money. This is called personal accident cover.
It offers financial help during hard times.
8. Personal Liability
If you accidentally hurt someone or damage their property, travel insurance may cover the damages.
For example, if you break something in a hotel or cause an accident, this cover will help.
Who Should Buy Travel Insurance?
Anyone going outside India should buy travel insurance. It is very helpful for:
Students going abroad to study
People travelling for work
Families on vacation
Older people
Solo travellers
Even for short trips, single-trip travel insurance is worth it. It’s usually cheaper than paying big bills without insurance.
What to Check Before You Buy
Here are some simple checks before buying travel insurance:
Does it cover enough medical costs for the country you’re visiting?
Is the claim process easy (online or not)?
Are existing medical problems covered?
What are the limits for baggage or trip cancellation?
Reading the policy carefully will help you understand what is included and what is not.
Choose a Trusted Insurance Company
Not all insurance companies are the same. Pick one that has:
Simple terms
Quick claims
Good customer service
Companies like Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited offer useful plans made specially for Indian travellers.
Final Words
Travel insurance is not just a cost—it’s a smart way to protect your money and health while travelling.
It helps you when:
You fall sick
Your bags go missing
Your flight is cancelled
You lose your passport
If you’re going on a one-time trip, you may buy single-trip travel insurance. It’s affordable and gives full protection while you are away from your homeland. Today, taking travel insurance is a seamless process and takes only a few minutes, but it gives you peace of mind for the whole trip.