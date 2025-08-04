What does travel insurance really cover? Everything you need to know

Travelling is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do; whether it be a family vacation, solo adventure, work trip, or study abroad. While you will have great memories, sometimes you may also hit some unexpected problems.

Picture this—your flight has been cancelled just before take-off, your suitcase/s get lost at a busy airport, or worse, you get sick in a foreign country where you don't understand the language or the local hospitals. All of these situations could be frightening, stressful, and potentially very expensive.

This is where travel insurance comes in. Travel insurance is meant to be a protection, like a shield around your trip. Travel insurance helps you to deal with an unexpected problem along the way—large or small. It covers travel-related issues such as medical emergencies, lost bags, flight delays, and cancellation of reservations.

In this article, we will explore what travel insurance covers, how it works, who should purchase it, and what to look for when opting for a plan.



What Is Travel Insurance?

Travel insurance is like a safety shield for your trip. It helps you if something goes wrong while travelling.

It can pay for:

Doctor and hospital bills





Lost or delayed bags





Cancelled or delayed flights





And much more





There are different types of travel insurance. If you’re taking a short trip (like a holiday or business trip), a single trip travel insurance plan is enough.

What Does Travel Insurance Cover?

Let’s look at the main things that most travel insurance plans cover. Not all policies are the same, so it’s good to read the details before buying.

1. Medical Expenses

If you fall sick or have an accident during your trip, travel insurance will pay for your treatment. This can include:

Doctor visits





Hospital stay





Surgery (if needed)





Medicines and medical tests





Why it’s important: In many countries, even a small hospital visit can cost a lot. This cover saves you money.

2. Emergency Medical Evacuation

If the local hospital isn’t good enough, and you need to be taken to a better hospital or back home to India, this cover helps.

It pays for:

Ambulance





Air ambulance or helicopter





Medical transport back to India





This is useful if you’re travelling to faraway places or remote areas.

3. Trip Cancellation or Shortening

Sometimes, you may need to cancel your trip before it starts. Or you may have to return early. Reasons could be:

You fall sick





Demise of family member





There’s a natural disaster at your destination





Your visa gets rejected





In such cases, travel insurance gives back the money you already paid for flights or hotels (if they are non-refundable).

4. Flight Delay or Missed Flights

If your flight is late or you miss your connecting flight, your insurance will help. It may cover:

Hotel stay while waiting





Meals during the delay





Booking another flight





This cover is very helpful during bad weather or technical issues.

5. Lost or Delayed Baggage

Sometimes your bags get delayed or lost by the airline. Travel insurance helps by:

Paying for basic items like clothes or toiletries while you wait





Giving you money for bags that are lost





Covering the value of things inside your luggage





There is a limit to how much you can claim, so it is important to check your policy.

6. Lost Passport or Travel Papers

Losing your passport abroad is scary. Travel insurance helps you by covering:

The cost of getting a new passport





Transport to the embassy





Help with local legal paperwork





This can save you a lot of stress.

7. Personal Accident Cover

In the unfortunate incident of your death or becoming disabled because of an accident during the trip, your family will get some money. This is called personal accident cover.

It offers financial help during hard times.

8. Personal Liability

If you accidentally hurt someone or damage their property, travel insurance may cover the damages.

For example, if you break something in a hotel or cause an accident, this cover will help.

Who Should Buy Travel Insurance?

Anyone going outside India should buy travel insurance. It is very helpful for:

Students going abroad to study





People travelling for work





Families on vacation





Older people





Solo travellers





Even for short trips, single-trip travel insurance is worth it. It’s usually cheaper than paying big bills without insurance.

What to Check Before You Buy

Here are some simple checks before buying travel insurance:

Does it cover enough medical costs for the country you’re visiting?





Is the claim process easy (online or not)?





Are existing medical problems covered?





What are the limits for baggage or trip cancellation?





Reading the policy carefully will help you understand what is included and what is not.

Choose a Trusted Insurance Company

Not all insurance companies are the same. Pick one that has:

Simple terms





Quick claims





Good customer service





Companies like Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited offer useful plans made specially for Indian travellers.

Final Words

Travel insurance is not just a cost—it’s a smart way to protect your money and health while travelling.

It helps you when:

You fall sick





Your bags go missing





Your flight is cancelled





You lose your passport





If you’re going on a one-time trip, you may buy single-trip travel insurance. It’s affordable and gives full protection while you are away from your homeland. Today, taking travel insurance is a seamless process and takes only a few minutes, but it gives you peace of mind for the whole trip.