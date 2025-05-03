What if one Siren could stop a scam? Kotak811’s #ScamKaSiren campaign turns influencers into scam busters

It starts with a call.

Advertisment

“Sir, your KYC is expiring. Just click the link to update.”

You pause… but you click. That one second of doubt is all a scammer needs.

At a time when one careless click or misplaced trust can lead to serious financial loss – what if there was a siren to jolt you into awareness before it’s too late?

Kotak811’s newest digital fraud awareness campaign, #ScamKaSiren, is built to stop that exact moment of misjudgment by educating audiences on the rising threat of online financial scams.

#ScamKaSiren brings this idea to life through relatable, real-world scam scenarios told via short-form videos on Instagram and Facebook. To build credibility and ensure mass relevance, Kotak811 has collaborated with a diverse range of content creators where each creator brings their signature style to the campaign, ensuring the message lands authentically with their respective audiences.

Each video has with a sharp siren sound, metaphorically acting as a wake-up call just before a person is about to fall for a scam. Whether it’s a fraudulent lottery win, a fake legal threat, or a phishing link masked as a bank communication, the campaign captures the most common traps that people face today.

The content is not only hard-hitting but designed to be shared. Kotak811 encourages users to forward the videos to friends, families, and communities. Because staying alert is the first step to staying safe.

In addition to the video series, Kotak811 is also driving long-term awareness through Fin For India, its financial education platform, where users can access in-depth guidance on how to identify and protect themselves from digital fraud.

In a world of one-click traps, awareness is your strongest defense.

#ScamKaSiren is the alarm we all need.