When design meets purpose: Interactive Bees wins Gold at Maverick Awards 2025 for CenturyPly’s digital transformation

Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd., a leading integrated marketing and communications agency, has bagged the Gold award in the “Best Website/Microsite” category at the E4M Maverick Awards 2025 for its outstanding redesign of CenturyPly’s corporate website — www.centuryply.com.

The recognition celebrates Interactive Bees’ excellence in combining design, technology, and brand storytelling to craft a digital experience that mirrors CenturyPly’s market leadership and design ethos.

A Digital Experience Rooted in Craft, Innovation, and Utility

The award-winning website goes beyond aesthetics; it’s a seamless digital interface designed to simplify complex product details and empower user decision-making. With intuitive navigation, interactive elements, and engaging visual storytelling, the platform makes product discovery effortless for architects, dealers, and consumers alike.

“Every element: from copy to code; was designed to embody CenturyPly’s philosophy of trust, innovation, and craftsmanship,” said Monica Gupta, Director, Interactive Bees. “Winning Gold at the Maverick Awards reaffirms our belief that when technology meets empathy, brands don’t just communicate; they connect.”

Reinforcing Brand-Centric Digital Transformation

The accolade underscores Interactive Bees’ strategic approach to translating brand values into measurable digital impact. By blending user experience design, content architecture, and strategic storytelling, the agency continues to create purpose-driven digital ecosystems for some of India’s most trusted brands.

About Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi–based integrated marketing and communications agency known for crafting impactful brand stories across digital, print, and experiential platforms. Guided by the philosophy “Connecting Dots, Creating Impact,” the agency delivers strategic campaigns, award-winning websites, and high-performance digital marketing solutions that drive business growth.

Explore our award-winning work at www.interactivebees.com.



