When You Treat 'Em Right, Love Shows: JerHigh’s heartwarming brand film celebrates unconditional love

In a world where love speaks louder than words, JerHigh India has unveiled an emotional brand film that beautifully captures the essence of the unbreakable bond between pets and their owners. A part of their brand campaign When You Treat ’Em Right, Love Shows, this film is a tribute to the love, trust, and companionship that define the relationship between pet parents and their furry companions.

At the core of the campaign is JerHigh India’s brand song, a hymn for every true pet lover. It isn’t just lyrics, music, or visuals, it is an expression of a bond that every pet parent can relate to. Instead of relying on dialogues, the film lets emotions take the center stage, making it universally relatable.

JerHigh, India’s No.1 dog treat brand, serving Indian Pets since the last 20 years, has always stood for more than just pet nutrition. Every treat is not just a reward but an expression of care and affection. With its tagline ‘Feed me with love,’ the brand has consistently advocated treating pets with the same love and respect as any family member. This latest campaign further solidifies JerHigh’s philosophy, show them love, and they’ll return it in ways that the words can’t describe.

Beyond celebrating the existing bond between pet parents and their furry companions, this campaign also aims to encourage more pet adoptions, highlighting how pets bring immense joy, happiness, and fulfillment to families. JerHigh believes that every pet deserves a loving home, and this film serves as a reminder of the unconditional love they offer in return.

Every JerHigh treat isn’t just a snack; it’s a symbol of the deep bond shared between pets and their parents. Treating a pet right goes beyond providing food, it’s about creating moments of joy, playfulness, and an indescribable connection. Through this campaign, JerHigh reiterates that “When you treat ’em right, love shows.”

JerHigh is not only about treats but offers a wide range of products, from delicious treats to newly launched pet food. The brand’s vision is to ensure healthy pets and strong pet-parent bonding, leveraging 20+ years of expertise in understanding pet food and pet care.

On the launch of JerHigh’s first 360-degree brand campaign, Pankaj Khatri, founder of Sai International Pet Products Pvt. Ltd., shared, “This is not just a campaign. It is a testament to everything JerHigh stands for and the emotional connection it fosters with pet parents.”

Ambarish Sikarwar, chief business officer, Sai International Pet Products Pvt. Ltd., added, “This campaign not only celebrates the love between existing pet parents and their furry companions but also serves a greater purpose—encouraging more pet adoptions. Bringing a pet into your home is life-changing, and JerHigh is committed to making that journey special by ensuring proper nutrition, care, and love.”

Amit Shankar, CCO and co-founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “As a pet parent myself, this campaign makes me give more and more love to my boy at home. It is a classic example of how Hashtag Orange approaches every brief, not just with logic, but with heart.”

Mukesh Vij, founder of Hashtag Orange, reflected on the campaign’s impact, stating, “With this campaign, Hashtag Orange has successfully positioned JerHigh in the eyes of the modern consumer. The seamless 360-degree execution is already showing results, and we have big goals ahead.”

The film inspires pet parents to pause and appreciate the simple, everyday moments that make their relationship with their pets so special. Whether it’s a wagging tail, a playful nuzzle, or an excited jump at the door, every act of love matters. JerHigh invites pet lovers to experience this heartfelt film and celebrate the unconditional love that makes life truly fulfilling.

JerHigh’s brand film is more than a campaign, it encourages pet parents to recognise and cherish the small moments of love that make their bond special. JerHigh invites audiences to experience this heartfelt film, reminding them that every treat given with love comes back as unconditional joy.

Watch the film, share your pet’s love story, and let the world see that when you treat ‘em right, love truly shows.