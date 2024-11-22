WOKA partners with Radio City to create secure digital spaces for young audiences

In today’s rapidly expanding digital landscape, WOKA and Radio City are revolutionizing how children and families interact with media. With WOKA's innovative, child-safe platform, combined with Radio City's massive reach and creative expertise, this partnership is making for a dynamic and interactive space for young audiences. Whether it is through live-telecasting features like Live Television and Radio, or initiatives like Junior Jocks, where kids step right into the broadcasting world, fun, education, and security are top on their agenda.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, and Ms. Kiran Agarwal, Founder & Chairperson of WOKA, share insights into how this collaboration is reshaping children's media experiences. Together, they highlight how thoughtful initiatives and innovative features are creating a platform that not only entertains but also contributes to the holistic development of young audiences. Here’s what they revealed about their shared vision, the partnership’s impact, and their plans for the future.

WOKA and Radio City have teamed up to create an exciting offering for young audiences. How does this collaboration enhance the digital experience for children, and what unique value does it bring?

Ashit Kukian commented, “It was a thrilling experience to partner with WOKA, a platform dedicated to delivering safe, age-appropriate content for children. In today's digital age, where content is omnipresent, it's crucial to have a platform for kids to learn and have fun. Our Children’s Day initiative, ‘Junior Jocks,’ sponsored by WOKA, exemplified this shared vision by allowing kids to co-host on Radio City and experience the magic of radio firsthand.

Through our extensive media channels, we amplified the platform’s reach, helping to raise awareness among parents about this unique and secure environment. WOKA’s concept of ‘Saaf Safe Manoranjan’ ensures that parents have no worries about the content their kids consume on the platform. This collaboration reflected our shared commitment to creating spaces where children can thrive, ensuring they are exposed to content that is not only entertaining but also enhancing their understanding at the right developmental stage.”

As part of WOKA’s mission to create a safer online environment, how does the platform address the challenge of ensuring age-appropriate content for various age groups?

Kiran Agarwal spoke about WOKA’s commitment to ensuring age-appropriate content, stating, “WOKA was designed with children’s safety and development in mind. We provide content tailored for kids aged 2-12, ensuring it is suitable, entertaining, and educative. Collaborating with Radio City’s Children’s Day initiative, ‘Junior Jocks,’ aligned perfectly with our objective to create safe, interactive spaces where children can learn and experience joy.

By leveraging WOKA’s innovative platform and combining it with Radio City’s extensive reach and expertise in creating engaging content, this collaboration is set to deliver a meaningful and impactful experience. Together, we aim to enhance children’s digital experiences by providing safe, age-appropriate, and enriching content for young users and their families.

How did Woka’s team create an on ground connect with the children present at Radio City Studios?

Kiran Agarwal said, to engage with the kids on Children’s Day we presented them with WOKA shop toys on ground across various radio city studios and kids were ecstatic. We are currently at a nascent stage ourselves. However, our motive is clear to create a brand extension for WOKA beyond the realms of digital presence.

Hence, we would like to be invested in everything related to a child’s overall growing needs. To achieve this, we have also added WOKA stop to our offerings which has simple yet educational toys that aid to the overall development of a child. Through extensive research, and a focus on quality, creativity, and educational value, Woka Shop for Kids brings joy and inspiration to children of all ages. From toys to games, books to accessories you can find a treasure trove of delightful items curated specifically for little ones.

With the rise of digital media, how does Radio City’s partnership with WOKA bring a fresh dimension to the way children interact with both music and education on the platform?

Ashit Kukian expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, and said, “By partnering with WOKA, we expanded our audience to not only engage Gen Z but also connected with Gen Alpha, the future generation. By increasing WOKA's reach, we’re tapping into a new demographic, further broadening Radio City's audience base.

We offered a connecting combination of musical activity and informative programming. Kids had fun and learnt at the same time on account of our interactive material and the channel's knowledge in music and leisure. This cooperation allowed us to provide a more involving and educational experience for kids that parents could have faith in, and we strongly believed that the two should not be separated.”

In what ways does WOKA incorporate interactive features like 'Live Television' and 'Live Radio' to stand out from other kids' apps, and how do these features contribute to a more engaging user experience?

Kiran Agarwal mentioned, "WOKA was built to be interactive and captivating, which is why we offered features like ‘Live Television’ and ‘Live Radio.’ These elements inspired kids to actively participate in their digital experience, not just passively consume content. Whether it was watching live TV, listening to radio, or exploring new games, the platform kept children involved while providing instructive value. Our association with Radio City added even more local, relevant content, ensuring that kids stayed both secured and informed in a protected condition.”