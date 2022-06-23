Amul’s RS Sodhi sustains minor injuries after car accident

The car he was travelling in hit the divider and overturned on Anand-Bakrol Road in Gujarat.
RS Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets its products under Amul brand, sustained minor injuries after his car met with an accident in Anand on Wednesday evening. He is said to be stable now.
A report in The Times of India mentions that his car hit the divider and overturned on Anand-Bakrol Road. He was returning home from the federation headquarters at around 9 pm
"Due to some unknown reasons, the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident. The driver as well as Sodhi were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both are out of danger as they sustained minor injuries," said Deputy Superintendent of Police BD Jadeja to the newspaper.
A Hindu Business Line report suggests that the car toppled due to a tyre-burst while it was trying to save a two-wheeler rider.
Both Sodhi and his driver were shifted to Zydus Hospital for treatment, and they are said to be stable now.