Asian Paints NeoBharat teams with YouTubers to highlight Rural India's 'Pragati Ke Rang'

Asian Paints, a paint and décor brand presents Pragati Ke Rang, a content series that captures the spirit of progress embodied by Asian Paints’ NeoBharat Latex Paint. The series celebrates inspiring stories of YouTube Creators and individuals from small towns, showcasing their transformative journeys towards a brighter future.

Advertisment

Pragati Ke Rang highlights personal growth and also demonstrates the impact of NeoBharat Latex Paint in rural India. Through these stories, Asian Paints aims to connect with rural audiences, by showcasing stories of communities from rural India and highlighting how these communities contribute to the country’s progress.

Asian Paints Pragati Ke Rang, features inspiring stories of four YouTube Creators, who hail from small towns yet have massive social media following through their inspirational stories and content. The series features, Ankit Baiyanpuria, a fitness creator from Sonipat and National Creators Award recipient, revitalising a local Akhada with NeoBharat Latex Paints, infusing it with vibrant murals that capture the dreams of young wrestlers.

The second episode features Rajesh Rawani, a truck driver from Jamtara and YouTube star, who transforms a well-loved dhaba on NH-33. The dhaba, a symbol of comfort, now displays murals honouring the vital role of truck drivers in India's progress.

The third episode highlights Santosh Jadhav, better known as Indian Farmer, a YouTuber from Sangli who is revolutionising agriculture by introducing modern practices to Indian farmers. This episode captures the vibrancy of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Vita, Sangli, where murals celebrate tech-savvy farmers and their growing partnerships with traders.

The final episode profiles Harsha Sai from Andhra Pradesh, known for creating content centered on fulfilling others' dreams through acts of kindness, engaging challenges, and inspiring stories.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, expressed, “At Asian Paints, we are dedicated to fostering growth and progress across India. Our value-offering, Asian Paints NeoBharat has been an ode to the millions of Indians who are in pursuit of a better life. With NeoBharat we expanded our footprint wider & democratized the category further. Our new content series, ‘Asian Paints Pragati Ke Rang,’ highlights the inspiring journeys of individuals from small towns who are shaping their futures & adding to the progress of India. This vision closely aligns with NeoBharat, our Latex Paint designed to offer an affordable solution for creating beautiful homes & spaces. Through these compelling stories, we hope to spark aspirations by bringing alive these inspiring stories of India. Our goal is to turn every space into a symbol of progress, empowering people and communities throughout the country.”

The 4-part series has been conceptualised by Monk Entertainment and produced by SOL Entertainment.

Viraj Sheth, CEO and co- founder of Monk Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Asian Paints on such a meaningful project. 'Pragati Ke Rang' is not just a show but a movement that reflects our shared commitment to creating content that drives real change. By collaborating with creators like Ankit Baiyanpuria and R Rajesh who resonate deeply with rural audiences, we’re able to bring forward stories that inspire and uplift while also showcasing the superior quality of Asian Paints NeoBharat.”

Adding to this, Mohit Jagtiani, founder of Next Narrative, said, “YouTube serves as a vast and inclusive platform where creators can connect with their audiences in a genuine and impactful way. This rural content IP transcends traditional advertising; it’s about creating a show for Asian Paints from the ground up while simultaneously transforming community spaces in rural India. We are honoured to be part of this journey, contributing to meaningful progress, and fostering authentic connections.”

This show represents a step forward in Asian Paints' mission to bring lasting change to rural India.