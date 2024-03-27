COLORS teams up with Seagram's Imperial Blue and Wavemaker for AI-powered #FansWaliHoli

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Fans can create personalised Holi posters featuring their favorite celebrities through an interactive microsite.
Viacom18’s flagship Hindi entertainment channel COLORS hit a hatrick, marking its third collaboration with Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water and Wavemaker India for #FansWaliHoli campaign, powered by generative AI technology. This initiative delivers a personalised and interactive Holi experience for the fans, unprecedented in its scope.
This festive campaign, brought to life by Viacom18’s Network Branded Content in collaboration with Wavemaker India, empowers fans to create personalised Holi posters featuring their favorite celebrities: Karan Kundrra (Actor), Kanika Mann (Actor), Harsh Gujral (Comedian), and Raj Barman (Singer). Through an interactive microsite (www.becausemenwillbemen.com), fans can select their preferred artists and generate custom posters with playful messages. These posters are then conveniently delivered to users' WhatsApp for easy sharing with loved ones or posting on social media.
The campaign kicked off on March 22 and will run till March 31.
Vivek Mohan Sharma – head, branded content, Viacom18 commented on the campaign, “We are constantly striving to push boundaries and explore innovative ways to connect brands with audiences. Building on Viacom18's vision of adopting technology every step of the way, we are approaching content marketing through the lens of technology as well. By leveraging generative AI, we have created a fun and interactive experience for fans to celebrate Holi with their favorite COLORS stars, while seamlessly integrating the Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water brand message. This campaign is a perfect example of how we are marrying content solutions with cutting-edge tech to deliver a holistic brand and content experience.”
Ishwindar Singh, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water stands for embracing life with a smile and Holi, the festival of colors, is the perfect occasion to showcase our brand's commitment to inspiring smiles and light-hearted moments. Partnering with Wavemaker & Viacom18 has allowed us to merge technology with celebrations to amplify the consumer experience through developing engaging campaign around key festivals like Holi."
Shekhar Banerjee, Wavemaker India, said, “At Wavemaker we are extremely proud to partner with our client Pernod Ricard India and brand Imperial Blue packaged Drinking Water to have continuously deliver on engaging innovatively with our consumers. Holi wishes delivered through an AI led campaign which puts you in the same frame with your favourite celebrity and recreates a beautiful poster which can be shared on social, go up as a poster in your room, be your wallpaper or give you bragging rights within your circle, is simply magical.”