Farah Khan’s YouTube cooking show spices up with brand endorsements

Choreographer, film director, producer, reality show judge, chat show host, and now the host of a cooking channel on YouTube. Farah Khan has embraced a new role on her YouTube channel with her show ‘Fun with Farah Khan’. She has been integrating brands into the show, with the support of her cook Dilip, who has gained considerable popularity on the show.

Khan has been showcasing her exceptional writing and directing abilities, crafting humorous and engaging content for her channel. Dilip and Khan explore various recipes by visiting her friends and colleagues from the film and television industry in the show. In one episode, Johnny Lever’s wife demonstrates how to make Rasam, while in another, television actress Debina Bonnerjee shares the recipe for the Bengali dish Shukto. The show combines humour and friendly banter, making it not just a culinary experience but also an engaging form of entertainment. Khan releases these episodes at least two to three times a week.

Certain episodes include paid promotional content for brands. For example, the recent episode featuring Debina Bonnerjee had an interesting collaboration with Duolingo. At the beginning of the episode, Khan asks her Bihari cook Dilip about what he has prepared. To her surprise, he recites the entire menu in English. He then reveals that he has learnt the language on the Duolingo app. The video includes a link to download the app. Khan has also collaborated with brands such as Licious and OZiva Hair Growth Actives.

Khan also visited Dubai in one of the episodes to meet Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group. Though the episode did not label it as a paid promotion, it showcased the sample properties of the Dubai-based construction company, providing essential details such as pricing and features, etc.

While most of these integrations are at the start of the episodes and do not disrupt the content’s flow, certain brands, such as Licious, are integrated more seamlessly and can appear even during the show itself. In one episode, Khan’s mother-in-law demonstrates how to prepare the Mangalore Fish Curry. The fish for the dish is ordered from Licious, and Khan stresses that it doesn’t even need to be cleaned before cooking.

Farah Khan has consistantly showcased her culinary skills. In the past, she has brought dishes such as Mutton Biryani and Roast Chicken to the sets of her reality shows, demonstrating how the other judges relish them. She turned her passion for cooking into a YouTube channel. In July, Farah reached 500K followers on YouTube. To celebrate the milestone, she treated her cook to a delightful meal at a restaurant. The channel currently boasts 901K followers.