FilterCopy and Maruti Suzuki intertwine storytelling with brand synergy in the Bada Sheher Choti Family series

Vishwanath Shetty, D2C head at Pocket Aces, expresses, "We are incredibly excited to present 'Bada Sheher Choti Family' on FilterCopy. Pocket Aces has always been at the forefront when it comes to D2C content, whether it's fiction or non-fiction. As part of our strategy this year, we are focused on creating more fiction mini-series on FilterCopy, and this association with Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a significant step in that direction. This mini-series has been carefully crafted to showcase how Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the perfect fit for a family car. With its spacious design and impressive features, it complements the journey of our characters as they navigate life in a big city. We hope to continue this association with Maruti Suzuki and bring you more heartfelt stories in the future."