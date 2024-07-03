FilterCopy and Maruti Suzuki intertwine storytelling with brand synergy in the Bada Sheher Choti Family series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The series star Nakuul Mehta and Erica Fernandes.
Pocket Aces, a digital entertainment media company, announced a fresh new mini-series, "Bada Sheher Choti Family," under their creative studio, FilterCopy in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The three-episode series, with each episode ranging from 8 to 10 minutes, offers a portrayal of a middle-class family embarking on a life-changing journey.
"Bada Sheher Choti Family", starring Nakuul Mehta and Erica Fernandes, unfolds the charming tale of Shruti, Kartik, and their daughter, Navya (Navu), as they transition from their quaint hometown of Indore to the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai. Through their eyes, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, experiencing the thrills and challenges of adapting to a new city, the quest for belonging, and the comforting embrace of family love.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerges as a star in this series, epitomising the quintessential family car with its design and mileage. As Kartik and his family navigate their new life in Mumbai, the car becomes a sanctuary of comfort and dependability, integrating into their daily adventures and reinforcing the pivotal role of family values.
Each episode draws parallels between life and the car’s features, like the seating that embraces the entire family, the auto gear shift that mirrors the evolving dynamics of family life, and the smartphone navigation system that guides them through the unfamiliar streets of Mumbai, ensuring they always find their way home.
This collaboration between FilterCopy and Maruti Suzuki intertwines storytelling with brand synergy, crafting a narrative that highlights the power of family and resilience. Maruti Suzuki WagonR enriches the storyline, presenting itself as the companion for families embracing the challenges of a new city.
Vishwanath Shetty, D2C head at Pocket Aces, expresses, "We are incredibly excited to present 'Bada Sheher Choti Family' on FilterCopy. Pocket Aces has always been at the forefront when it comes to D2C content, whether it's fiction or non-fiction. As part of our strategy this year, we are focused on creating more fiction mini-series on FilterCopy, and this association with Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a significant step in that direction. This mini-series has been carefully crafted to showcase how Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the perfect fit for a family car. With its spacious design and impressive features, it complements the journey of our characters as they navigate life in a big city. We hope to continue this association with Maruti Suzuki and bring you more heartfelt stories in the future."
"Maruti Suzuki India Limited is proud to partner with Pocket Aces for 'Bada Sheher Choti Family.' This mini-series aligns perfectly with the values that Maruti Suzuki stands for – family, reliability, and resilience. Maruti Suzuki WagonR is more than just a car; it’s a trusted companion for families navigating the journey of life. We hope this series resonates with audiences and reinforces the importance of family bonds," says Maruti Suzuki India.
FilterCopy has captured the challenges of chasing dreams through this series. The series portrays their knack for creating stories that resonate with the audiences, blending storytelling and brand partnerships. 'Bada Sheher Choti Family' feels like a warm hug, reminding us that family, resilience, and a trusty car can see us through anything.
Watch the series here: