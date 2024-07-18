MARS Cosmetics partners with TVF's Girliyapa for 'Sisters' web series

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

MARS Cosmetics announces its collaboration with TVF's Girliyapa, a women-centric entertainment channel, for its highly anticipated web series Sisters. The series consists of 13 episodes and has premiered on Girliyapa’s YouTube channel.
Sisters is a slice-of-life narrative that authentically portrays the journey of two sisters, Antara and Mahi. This series vividly captures the relatable, real, and humorous experiences of women as they navigate through life together. Antara and Mahi's journey resonates deeply with audiences, offering a personal glimpse into the complexities and joys of sisterhood.
MARS Cosmetics enriches the storyline by empowering Antara and Mahi with products that cater to their distinct beauty preferences and lifestyles. The series vividly illustrates how MARS Cosmetics' affordable, innovative, and trend-setting beauty products seamlessly integrate into the lives of the two sisters, enhancing their individuality and reflecting their personal styles with each application.
Rishabh Sethia, director and business administrator, MARS Cosmetics expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration stating, "We are delighted to partner with Girliyapa for the web series 'Sisters.' At MARS Cosmetics, we believe in empowering women and celebrating their stories. This series perfectly aligns with our brand values, showcasing the real, everyday experiences of women in a way that is both relatable and inspiring. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to reaching a diverse audience through meaningful narratives and innovative beauty solutions."
Anant Singh Bhaatu from TVF, creator of “Sisters” shared his excitement, saying, “Creating ‘Sisters’ has been a rewarding journey. We aimed to craft a story that not only entertains but also resonates with women everywhere. Collaborating with MARS Cosmetics has allowed us to bring an added layer of authenticity to the characters of Antara and Mahi. Their products have seamlessly blended into the narrative, highlighting the unique beauty and individuality of each sister. We are thrilled to share this series with our audience and hope it inspires and connects with them on a personal level.”