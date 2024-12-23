National Geographic India & IndiGo unveil season 2 of #nofilterbyIndiGo

Following the success of the debut season, National Geographic India in collaboration with IndiGo announces season 2 of the photography reality show - #nofilterbyIndiGo. Following the challenge of ‘It’s a beautiful world. Prove it', the reality show premieres on December 20 at 8.30 pm on National Geographic Channel. The series returns with a new wave of nine talented participants.

In their quest to claim the coveted title of the show's best photographer, both the judges Imtiaz Ali, an acclaimed filmmaker, and Raghu Rai, a celebrated photographer, will challenge each of the nine shortlisted contestants as they explore the iconic locations of their hometowns- Ahmedabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Solapur, Karnal, Ranchi and Bijbehara capturing the most powerful, unfiltered photo essays celebrating India by IndiGo.

The grand finale, airing on 10 January 2025, promises a showdown as contestants will battle it out to capture the winning shot. As the judges evaluate the work of each participant, they will also be seen engaging in detailed discussions about every entry and reveal the episodic winners. This episode will also be screened at Museo Camera, followed by an immersive exhibition walk-through and a felicitation ceremony for the top three finalists.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with IndiGo, combining our synergies to ignite a passion for exploration and visual storytelling. Together, we have created a powerful platform that aims to showcase the world's beauty in a way that inspires and empowers. Building on the phenomenal success of season one, #nofilter's second season exceeded expectations, attracting even more talented photographers and enthusiastic engagement. This collaboration demonstrates the magic that happens when two brands share a vision – fostering a community that celebrates excellence in photography and nurtures the next generation of creative talent,” said Anu Sikka, business head– Kids & Infotainment, Jiostar.

“I’m elated to know that a photography-centric reality show like #nofilter by IndiGo was so well-received by the audience. It's inspiring to witness the authenticity and passion each contestant brings. I feel lucky interacting with such amazing and talented photographers, where each brings a new perspective to life. This show is not just about images; it’s about capturing the soul of the moment”, said Imtiaz Ali.

“Photography is a powerful medium that connects people, places, and emotions. As part of our India by IndiGo initiative, the #nofilter by IndiGo collaboration with National Geographic is a celebration of India’s diversity and the passionate photographers who showcase the stories of India through their lens. After the success of #nofilter by IndiGo Season 1, our community of photographers continues to grow. We wish the 9 finalists of Season 2 great success and look forward to the episodes,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

A community-building initiative for passionate photographers, #nofilter by IndiGo began in May 2023. Viewers can also watch the series on the National Geographic India and IndiGo 6E YouTube channels.