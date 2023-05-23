PAD Group launches its Branded Content arm; HOTCULT

Gautam Reddy, founder and CEO of PAD Group, commented on the launch, said, "When it comes to advertising, the one-size-fits-all strategy is slipping to the side-lines. The idea now is to think locally and culturally to ensure that any communication is current and timeless. The changing landscape is testament to the fact that culture and authentic representation is of utmost importance. Trends and countertrends may come and go, but culture always finds a new shape and form to prevail. Hotcult's expertise lies in bringing out these hidden gems and fusing them with brand strategy in a very symbiotic manner, to create campaigns of great impact.”