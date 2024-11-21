Prash Dalvi & Saloni Surti team up to launch Punctuate Productions

Prash Dalvi and Saloni Surti come together to launch Punctuate Productions. Launched earlier this year, Punctuate Production is a content studio and video solutions provider which offers services such as short video production, digital video films, TVC’s, Content IP’s, Branded Content, and more. Based out of Mumbai, the company started as a 2 people team and today is working its way towards more than 10 team members.

Dalvi comes with over 12 years of experience and has worked with Pepper Content, Stonks Studios and Social Samosa in the past; his work in short-form content has made a real impact, with several reels for brands like Swiggy and Google going viral. Surti comes with over 13 years of experience across journalism and content marketing, having worked with multiple esteemed publications.

Punctuate Productions brings a creator mindset to content creation, focusing on videos that tap into deep cultural insights and resonate with what audiences want. Since its inception, the company has created content for brands like - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Motilal Oswal AMC, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Google India, Upstox, Prime Video India, Jeevansathi.com, EatSure & others.

Punctuate Productions is also the creator of the leading A&M Interview Series - Human Behind the Marketer, where they feature industry experts in the fields of Advertising, Marketing and Digital. The first season of the series included key industry names such as Piyush Pandey, Krishnarao Buddha, and more.

Speaking on the launch of Punctuate Productions, Prash Dalvi, co-founder, Punctuate Productions said, “With just a swipe of the thumb, consumers can skip any content. At Punctuate Productions, we see this as our challenge - and our commitment. We create videos that people don’t just see; but seek out. By crafting content that aligns with what consumers genuinely want, rather than simply pushing what we want to show, we ensure every frame resonates, captures, and holds attention.”

Saloni Surti, co-founder, Punctuate Productions commented, “My 12+ years in Advertising & Marketing journalism were like a master’s degree in the industry. The campaigns that have stayed with me weren’t just great stories—they were built on real, resonant insights. At Punctuate Productions, we are driven by the same commitment to authenticity and impact, collaborating with brands and agencies alike to create videos that seamlessly weave into the fabric of consumers’ daily lives.”